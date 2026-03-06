Full closure of the Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road for paving beginning Wednesday, March 11

Main, News Posted on Mar 6, 2026 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the full closure of the Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road, (Route 5600), from Kūhiō Highway in Wailua, to ʻOlohena Road in Kapaʻa from Wednesday, March 11, through Sunday, March 29, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. This two-way leg of the Temporary Kapaʻa bypass Road will be closed Sunday nights to Friday mornings.

The closure is necessary for the reconstruction of the existing pavement along the route. This work has been coordinated with all first responders; traffic control flaggers will be posted at both ends of the project in case of emergencies.

Work is weather permitting. For weekly lane closure information visit the website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

# # #

