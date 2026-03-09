Disability Advocates Group Launches DAG Cares Initiative to Deepen Community Commitment Across Florida

New community impact program expands firm’s Florida mission beyond its legal advocacy services through sponsorships, outreach, and partnerships.

DAG Cares is our way of showing up for those same communities even when there is no case to file.” — Michelle J. Shvarts

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disability Advocates Group, leading Social Security Disability advocacy firm serving clients throughout Florida, proudly announces the launch of DAG Cares. DAG Cares is an initiative designed to extend the firm’s advocacy efforts beyond legal representation and into the heart of the communities it serves.Through DAG Cares, Disability Advocates Group will partner with nonprofits and community organizations that advocate for accessibility, inclusion, and support for individuals living with disabilities. The initiative includes sponsoring local events, supporting condition-specific organizations, and engaging in community outreach efforts – reflecting the firm’s core belief that true advocacy does not stop at legal services.“Every day, we work alongside individuals whose disabilities have upended their lives and livelihoods,” said Michelle J. Shvarts , Principal Attorney of Disability Advocates Group. “DAG Cares is our way of showing up for those same communities even when there is no case to file. Advocacy means investing in a more accessible and inclusive world – and that is exactly what this initiative is about.”Inaugural DAG Cares Sponsorships and EventsAs part of the initiative’s launch, Disability Advocates Group has already committed to three partnerships in Florida:Disability Advocates Group is a proud sponsor of the Uniquely Autism 5K & Fun Walk , taking place April 4, 2026, in Port St. Lucie. This annual event celebrates neurodiversity, promotes inclusion, and brings families and community members together in support of individuals on the autism spectrum. Proceeds benefit Surfers for Autism, a local nonprofit that provides adaptive surfing programs for children and adults with autism and other developmental delays.The firm is also a sponsor of Ms. Arc Broward, a children's beauty pageant in the Fort Lauderdale area for children with special needs. The event uplifts and celebrates young individuals with disabilities, highlighting their talents, confidence, and spirit.Additionally, Disability Advocates Group will participate in and fundraise for the Epilepsy Walk in Miami, standing alongside families and individuals impacted by epilepsy and lending both its voice and resources to this important cause.These sponsorships mark the beginning of a broader, ongoing commitment. Disability Advocates Group plans to sponsor and participate in events throughout Florida in the months ahead, with additional partnerships to be announced as the DAG Cares program grows.About Disability Advocates GroupDisability Advocates Group is a Social Security Disability advocacy firm dedicated to representing individuals with disabilities in their pursuit of SSDI and SSI benefits. With a team of experienced disability attorneys, the firm guides clients through every stage of the process – from initial applications and appeals to disability hearings before Administrative Law Judges. Disability Advocates Group is federally authorized to represent clients in Social Security Disability matters nationwide and serves clients across Florida. For more information, visit florida.ssdisabilityaccess.com Disability Advocates Group8181 W. Broward Blvd.Suite 255Plantation, FL 33324

