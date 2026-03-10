Contingency Management Innovations Launches The Dopamine Dialogues Podcast on Evidence-Based Addiction Treatment

Podcast on Contingency Management Dr Brian Hurley Contingency Management Innvocations

Debut Episode Features National Addiction Medicine Leader Dr. Brian Hurley sharing successful Contingency Management programs.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contingency Management Innovations (CMI), a digital health organization focused on expanding access to evidence-based addiction treatment and substance use disorder (SUD) recovery programs, today announced the launch of its new podcast, The Dopamine Dialogues. The podcast brings together leading experts in addiction medicine, behavioral health policy, and clinical research to explore practical strategies for improving treatment outcomes.

The first episode is now live and features Dr. Brian Hurley, a nationally recognized addiction medicine physician, former President of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), and a leader in advancing evidence-based treatment policy.

In the episode, Dr. Hurley discusses the growing role of contingency management, an evidence-based behavioral intervention shown to significantly improve treatment engagement and outcomes for individuals with substance use disorders, particularly stimulant use disorder.

The Dopamine Dialogues is an informational podcast that explores how research, policy, and real-world implementation intersect in modern addiction treatment. Through conversations with clinicians, researchers, and policymakers, the podcast highlights innovative approaches for addressing some of the most pressing challenges in behavioral healthcare today, including patient engagement, program scalability, and the integration of digital health tools.

“Evidence-based interventions like contingency management have demonstrated strong results in improving treatment participation and recovery outcomes,” said Dr. Hurley during the episode. “The opportunity now is to expand implementation in ways that maintain fidelity while making these approaches accessible to more patients and providers.”

The podcast aims to serve healthcare leaders, clinicians, researchers, and policymakers working to strengthen addiction treatment systems and improve long-term recovery outcomes.

Listeners can access the first episode of The Dopamine Dialogues on major podcast platforms including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/KcpAoe_UghI

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/51BEqa00r1SdGK7RqPvd84

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dopamine-dialogues/id1880115634

Future episodes will feature leading voices in addiction medicine, behavioral science, and healthcare innovation discussing how evidence-based interventions can be scaled across healthcare systems and community programs.

