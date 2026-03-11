Thompson Builders Completes $22.1M Yerba Buena Island Hillcrest Road Improvement Project

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC) announces the completion of its $22,132,978 major section of the Yerba Buena Island (YBI) Hillcrest Road Improvement Project, marking a key milestone in the island’s ongoing infrastructure improvements. While the full Hillcrest Road corridor is still under construction, TBC’s contracted portion of the roadway is now complete.Construction began on July 8, 2024, and required close coordination alongside an active roadway used daily by the United States Coast Guard (USCG). To maintain safety during installation of the 1,090-linear-foot soil nail wall, TBC implemented a temporary debris screen system to protect traffic on the bridge belowThe major highlight of this project is the 30,000-square-foot retaining wall. It reaches heights of up to 30 feet and incorporates approximately 1,028 production soil nails totaling nearly 30,000 linear feet. The wall is finished with stained and sculpted architectural shotcrete featuring artwork by Bay Area artist Muzae Sesay. TBC collaborated closely with subcontractor Drill Tech to complete the sculpting and staining in sections, ensuring the final product aligned with the artist’s vision.Following completion of the wall, TBC removed existing asphalt and soil to prepare for the new concrete roadway base, averaging approximately 200 cubic yards of concrete per day in partnership with subcontractor Urata. The team constructed four barrier types and completed paving and striping for a widened Class II bicycle facility built to meet ADA standards for cyclists and pedestrians. These improvements now allow Treasure Island residents to bike around the island in a continuous loop.Additional project highlights included roadway realignment into the Yerba Buena hillside, excavation of approximately 12,000 cubic yards of soil, removal of existing crib walls, installation of new utilities (joint trench, electrical facilities, storm drains, and street lighting), construction of a new outboard concrete barrier with fencing, and enhancements to provide a separated Class II bike facility connection to the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge Bike Landing.This is not Thompson Builders’ only project on Yerba Buena Island. In addition to the Hillcrest Road Improvement Project, TBC is currently working on the Torpedo Building and Pier E-2 projects for the United States Coast Guard, as well as another project supporting the Treasure Island Ferry Terminal. These ongoing efforts reflect the company’s continued commitment to the island’s infrastructure and waterfront development

