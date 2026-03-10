Effective Addiction Treatment Options Expand to Clovis, NM with Renew Health's New Clinic Location

New outpatient and telehealth clinic brings accessible, personalized addiction care to eastern New Mexico communities

CLOVIS, NM, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is expanding access to care in eastern New Mexico with the opening of its newest treatment clinic in Clovis. The new location strengthens the organization’s statewide network of outpatient and telehealth services, offering individuals and families in the region more direct access to effective addiction treatment and recovery support close to home.

Located at 809 Parkland Dr #B, Clovis, NM 88101, the Renew Health Clovis clinic provides comprehensive addiction treatment services for individuals facing substance use disorders involving opioids, alcohol, prescription medications, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other substances. By combining medical treatment, counseling, and ongoing support, the center delivers a coordinated approach designed to help patients stabilize, rebuild, and sustain long-term recovery.

“Expanding into Clovis reflects our commitment to meeting people where they are,” said a Renew Health representative. “We know that distance, wait times, and limited local resources often prevent individuals from seeking help. This clinic brings effective addiction treatment directly into the community so people can begin care sooner and stay connected to their daily lives while they recover.”

Renew Health’s model focuses on outpatient and telehealth care, allowing patients to receive treatment while maintaining work, family, and community responsibilities. This approach removes the disruption and stigma that can accompany residential programs, while still delivering consistent medical and therapeutic support. Patients can attend in-person appointments at the Clovis clinic or access services securely online, ensuring flexibility for rural residents across eastern New Mexico.

A central component of care at Renew Health is Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), which uses FDA-approved medications alongside therapy to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms while supporting behavioral change. Combined with mental health counseling, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and family-involved care when appropriate, the program addresses both the physical and psychological aspects of addiction.

Upon entering treatment, each patient receives a thorough evaluation to understand their health history, substance use patterns, and personal goals. Care teams then develop individualized plans that evolve over time, recognizing that recovery is not a single event but a process requiring ongoing guidance and adjustment. This patient-centered philosophy emphasizes dignity, collaboration, and practical progress rather than rigid program structures.

The Clovis clinic also reflects Renew Health’s broader mission to reduce barriers to treatment throughout New Mexico. The organization accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicaid, and assists patients in navigating coverage and resources. With no long waitlists and timely appointment availability, individuals can begin treatment when they are ready - an essential factor in successful recovery outcomes.

As addiction challenges continue to affect communities across the region, the availability of local services becomes increasingly critical. Renew Health’s expansion into Clovis ensures that residents no longer need to travel long distances to receive consistent care, medication management, and counseling support. The clinic complements existing Renew Health locations in Roswell and Alamogordo, creating a stronger continuum of services across southern and eastern New Mexico.

Individuals seeking addiction treatment or mental health support in Clovis can contact Renew Health at 575-363-HELP, email info@renewhealth.com, or visit www.renewhealth.com/location/clovis-nm to learn more or schedule an appointment.

###

About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services: Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services provides outpatient and telehealth care for individuals experiencing substance use and behavioral health challenges across New Mexico. With local clinics in Roswell, Alamogordo, and Clovis, the organization delivers integrated medical treatment, counseling, and recovery support tailored to each patient’s needs. Renew Health’s approach emphasizes accessibility, continuity of care, and respectful partnership, helping individuals pursue lasting stability and healthier futures within their own communities.Visit the website at https://renewhealth.com/.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.