Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Continues Expansion into Wisconsin with Acquisitions of Schierl Tire & Al Huss Auto locations

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers , a trusted name in automotive service and tire care for nearly 50 years, is proud to announce its continued growth through two acquisitions of Wisconsin-based Schierl Tire & Auto Service and two Al Huss Auto locations.Founded as a family-owned and operated business in 1956, Schierl Tire has 8 locations across northeast Wisconsin and provides comprehensive automotive maintenance and repair services, along with heavy truck and agricultural tire services. The recent acquisitions of Schierl Tire, Al Huss Auto and Matthews Tire mark an exciting chapter for Dobbs, which now has 19 locations in the Wisconsin market.“With the acquisition of the Schierl Tire brand, Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers continues our expansion in the Wisconsin market. We’re excited to build on our reputation for exceptional service and quality products, while continuing to invest in training, state-of-the-art equipment, and our valued team members to further elevate the customer experience,” said Dustin Dobbs.“We believe Dobbs is the perfect partner to continue the Schierl Tire legacy of exceptional customer service and community commitment,” said William Schierl, Co – CEO of Team Schierl Companies. “Continued investment in their people and operations ensures our customers will continue to receive the highest level of care.”The Schierl Tire & Auto Centers acquisition includes seven Schierl Tire and one Hartje Tire location in Wisconsin. Additionally, all retail employees will be retained in the transaction. This marks another milestone in Dobbs’ recent success and aggressive growth plans. Dobbs recently opened 6 new Greenfield locations in Missouri and 16 additional strategically redeveloped sites in Ohio, Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin. They are set to open 18 more redeveloped sites in early 2026, taking Dobbs to over 152 locations. About Dobbs Tire & Auto CentersSince opening its first store in 1976 in Yorkshire Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri, Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers has grown with recent acquisitions, including Longview, Texas-based Automotive Super Center (ASC), Columbia, Missouri-based Custom Complete Automotive (CCA) and Cleveland, Ohio-based Conrad’s Tire Express & Car Care.Today, Dobbs employs more than 1,200 associates across 8 states. Since its inception, the company has differentiated itself as a “one-stop-shop” for tires and service and offers to its loyal customer base a variety of name-brand tires, a diverse range of automotive services, and market-leading customer service.Dobbs provides complete tire service, featuring major brands, including Goodyear, Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, Cooper, BFGoodrich, Sumitomo, Kelly, and Crosswind tires. Dobbs provides complete automotive services for all types of vehicles, including gas, hybrid, and electric vehicles and across all vehicle component areas, specializing in routine and preventative maintenance as well as complex diagnostic and engine repairs.To learn more, visit: gotodobbs.com. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

