Amazon Bestselling Author Dr. Chuyun Oh Publishes K-Pop Dance Education After Demand Following K-Pop Demon Hunters

New book explores the rise of K-pop academic curricula, transforming the global phenomenon into a performing arts discipline for learners of all ages

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Chuyun Oh, Fulbright scholar and Professor of Dance Theory and Practice at San Diego State University (SDSU), has published a new book titled K-pop Dance Education: To Dreamers (Routledge, 2026), expanding academic dialogue around K-pop dance education and its place within global performing arts and dance studies.Dr. Oh is recognized for advancing K-pop dance studies in the United States. At SDSU, she offers the very first three-unit courses focused on K-pop dance theory and practice in the US, transforming the university into the central venue for researching and training K-pop and contemporary dance culture. Her work bridges the worlds of performing arts, academic scholarship, and global entertainment.The newly released book, K-pop Dance Education, is the first comprehensive guide, exploring K-pop dance pedagogy through years of ethnographic research with K-pop idols, industry professionals, choreographers, and educators. The book examines training models, cultural exchange, and teaching strategies across the US and Korea, and enables anyone to teach the subject regardless of the instructors’ backgrounds.Dr. Oh’s research institute, Oniz Lab, also supports K-pop dance education through a K-pop Creator certificate program. Registered with the Korean government, the certificate helps students around the world turn their passion into a professional career and academic credentials. Students can earn the certificate through Dr. Oh’s ISS3300 'K-pop Dance & Social Media' study abroad course at Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) in Seoul, South Korea, which immerses them in the birthplace of K-pop with hands-on fieldwork ranging from K-pop agencies to music video filming sites.Interest in K-pop and related dance styles continues to expand worldwide. Cultural references such as K-pop Demon Hunters merchandise, K-pop idols as luxury brand ambassadors, and K-pop dance cover teams from high schools to universities reflect the increasing visibility of K-pop within mainstream arts and youth. As K-pop becomes as popular as ballet and hip hop, educators and institutions are exploring ways to incorporate K-pop dance into performing arts curricula to meet the growing demand.K-pop Dance Education is an essential resource for anyone looking to study, perform, or teach the subject. Bridging industry and academia for all ages, it offers adaptable teaching strategies for diverse environments, including universities, arts high schools, community studios, child education, and continuing education programs. Furthermore, it serves as a vital tool for exploring Korean pop culture, global performing arts, tourism, and study abroad.The book is available through major retailers, including Amazon:Dr. Oh’s research and commentary on K-pop culture and dance have also appeared in major media outlets, including Fox News: https://www.ktvu.com/news/bay-area-ringing-2026-k-pop-takeover

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.