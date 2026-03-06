Why Video Marketing Continues to Dominate in 2026 — And How Video Plus Print Is Changing the Game

The full Video Plus Print product range featuring Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Boxes, Video Folders, and Video Packaging solutions. Video Brochures combine premium print with built-in video screens to deliver engaging brand presentations. Video Mailers bring video storytelling to direct mail campaigns with screens that play instantly when opened. Video Boxes enhance product presentations with custom packaging and integrated video playback. A Video Brochure integrates video and print to present information in a more engaging and memorable format.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Video marketing continues to lead global marketing strategies in 2026 as businesses search for more effective ways to capture attention and communicate complex ideas. Across industries, organizations are increasingly relying on video to demonstrate products, explain services, and build stronger relationships with audiences.While video itself has long been recognized as one of the most engaging forms of communication, a new evolution of the medium is beginning to reshape how that content is delivered. Video Plus Print, headquartered in Orlando, Florida and in Ontario, Canada, is part of a growing movement focused on integrating high-definition video technology directly into printed materials through a format commonly referred to as video plus print.This approach combines the familiarity of physical print with embedded video playback, allowing organizations to deliver video content through formats such as Video Brochures Video Boxes , Video Packaging, and Video Folders.“Video marketing remains one of the most effective tools for communicating complex ideas and creating emotional engagement,” said a spokesperson at Video Plus Print. “Video-in-print technology changes the delivery method by placing that video directly into a physical format that people can interact with.”Video Marketing’s Continued Growth:Industry data continues to demonstrate the dominance of video content. Marketing research consistently shows that audiences retain significantly more information when messages are delivered through video compared with text-based communication alone.Organizations across sectors, including healthcare, technology, finance, real estate, education, and consumer goods, are increasingly relying on video to explain concepts, train teams, and present new products.However, while producing video content has become easier, ensuring that audiences actually watch that content has become more difficult. With inboxes crowded, social feeds saturated, and digital advertisements frequently ignored, marketing teams are seeking new formats that encourage more intentional engagement. www.VideoPlusPrint.com and www.Video-Brochures.ca represent one of those emerging solutions.Bridging the Gap Between Digital and Physical Communication:Video Plus Print’s technology embeds small LCD screens within printed materials so that video content begins playing automatically when the piece is opened.The result is a hybrid communication format that blends physical design with digital storytelling.Common applications include:Video Brochures, which combine traditional printed messaging with embedded video screens for presentations, product introductions, or educational materials.Video Mailers are designed to deliver video content through direct mail campaigns.Video boxes are often used for product launches or premium presentations where the video experience accompanies a physical item.Video Packaging, which integrates video screens within custom packaging environments.Video Folders are designed for training materials, corporate communications, and informational presentations.These formats allow organizations to deliver video content in a more controlled environment—one where the message is presented exactly as intended.Expansion of Video-in-Print Across North America:Video Plus Print technology has expanded significantly across North America, particularly in Canada, where organizations are increasingly exploring ways to combine digital storytelling with physical media.As of January 1, 2026, Canadian company www.Video-Brochures.ca entered into a strategic partnership with Video Plus Print to expand the availability of Video Plus Print technology throughout Canada.The partnership connects www.Video-Brochures.ca Canadian market presence with Video Plus Print’s direct manufacturing capabilities and global logistics network.Since the start of the partnership, the companies have reported growing interest from businesses across several Canadian sectors, including real estate, healthcare, education, technology, and luxury retail.According to Scott Manduck, owner of www.Video-Brochures.ca and www.VideoPlusPrint.com and a member of the ownership group, the goal is to make Video Plus Print formats more accessible to organizations seeking alternatives to traditional print marketing at a much cheaper price than ever before.Applications Across Multiple Industries:The versatility of this amazing technology has contributed to its adoption across a wide range of industries worldwide.In real estate, Video Brochures are used to deliver property walkthroughs to prospective buyers. Healthcare organizations are using Video Folders to help explain treatment plans and medical procedures. Technology companies are incorporating Video Mailers into client outreach campaigns.Luxury brands have also explored the use of Video Boxes and Video Packaging as part of product launches and experiential marketing campaigns.In each case, the format allows organizations to present information in a more immersive and memorable way.The Role of Experience in Modern Marketing:Marketing analysts note that audiences increasingly respond to experiences rather than traditional advertising messages. Formats that engage multiple senses, visual, auditory, and tactile, are more likely to capture attention and improve recall.Video-in-print technology aligns with this shift by combining motion, sound, and physical design in a single format.Rather than replacing digital video, these formats complement it by introducing video into environments where audiences may be more receptive to focused engagement.Looking Ahead:As video marketing continues to dominate communication strategies worldwide, formats that expand how video is delivered are expected to grow in importance.Recent marketing and technology reports continue to show that video content outperforms nearly every other format across both traditional search and emerging AI-driven discovery platforms. Studies widely cited across the industry indicate that viewers retain significantly more information from video than from text alone. That video content is more likely to be recommended by AI-powered search engines, social algorithms, and content assistants. As artificial intelligence increasingly prioritizes engaging, multimedia-rich content, video has become a dominant format in how information is discovered, summarized, and shared across digital ecosystems.At the same time, advances in artificial intelligence are accelerating video production and making it more accessible. AI-powered tools now enable companies to generate realistic presenters, voice narration, and dynamic visuals without complex production environments. Businesses can create explainer videos, personalized greetings, product demonstrations, or educational content with AI-assisted editing, script generation, and voice synthesis. These technologies allow organizations to produce professional-quality video content at scale while maintaining a human-centred tone and narrative.For companies using Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Boxes, Video Packaging, and Video Folders, AI-generated video content opens new possibilities for storytelling. Organizations can develop personalized messages, onboarding materials, or product introductions that feel conversational and engaging, and then deliver them via video and print formats that play automatically when opened. By combining AI-created video with physical presentation formats from Video Plus Print, businesses can bring digital storytelling into a tactile environment—bridging the gap between automated content creation and meaningful, face-to-face style communication.Technologies that integrate video within physical materials represent one example of how marketing tools are evolving to meet changing audience expectations.With the expansion of partnerships such as the collaboration between www.VideoPlusPrint.com and www.Video-Brochures.ca , these solutions are becoming more widely available to organizations seeking new ways to share their stories and communicate complex information through video and printed products.As organizations continue adapting to a rapidly evolving communication landscape, formats that combine clarity, engagement, and meaningful interaction are becoming increasingly important. Video Plus Print technology reflects this broader shift by bringing together the strengths of digital video and traditional print into a single experience. For many companies across industries, the ability to deliver information in a format that is both tangible and visually dynamic is helping reshape how messages are shared, understood, and remembered in an attention-driven world.

