Vine to Bar Grows National Footprint with Publix Super Markets to bring gut-friendly chocolate to thousands of shoppers

Iron Chef Cat Cora at Expo West for Vine to Bar World Renowned Chef Cat Cora in Action explaining the benefits of Prebiotic Chocolate Vine to Bar to be sold at Publix

World-Renowned Celebrity Chef Cat Cora Celebrates Distribution and Partners at Natural Products Expo West

I admire brands that tell a story through ingredients and upcycling Chardonnay grapes to temper dark chocolate and serve as a natural source of fiber is so on trend right now.” — Cat Cora, World Renowned Chef

SANTA, ROSA , CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vine to Bar , the chocolate brand redefining indulgence with its patented WellVine™ upcycled Chardonnay grapes, announced last week at the Natural Products Expo West it’s now available in Publix Super Markets, marking the brand’s first major retail expansion into the Southeastern United States.The launch represents a significant milestone for Vine to Bar as it introduces its gut-friendly, 67% dark chocolate tasting squares to Publix shelves across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia. Publix customers can now enjoy Vine to Bar’s signature dark chocolate flavors that balance richness with patented prebiotic chocolate.To celebrate its retail expansion, Vine to Bar partnered with world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur and Iron Chef Cat Cora at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim and shared why Vine to Bar has become her new favorite guilt-free snack.“I was recently introduced to Vine to Bar and I can’t resist a square or a small handful of the chocolate-covered almonds every day,” said Cat Cora. “I admire brands that tell a story through ingredients and upcycling Chardonnay grapes to temper dark chocolate and serve as a natural source of fiber is so on trend right now. I also love supporting other female founded companies.”At the heart of Vine to Bar’s chocolate is WellVine™ — pressed, dried, and milled Chardonnay grapes upcycled from winemaking and packed with a powerful benefit: real food prebiotics and making dark chocolate less bitter.Now Available at Publix:True Dark ChocolateDark Chocolate with Tart Cherry + Cacao NibsDark Chocolate Almonds & Himalayan SaltEach tasting square is crafted with WellVine™ sourced from coastal chardonnay vineyards. Years of collaboration with UC Davis and the USDA Agricultural Research Service have demonstrated that WellVine™ prebiotic fiber supports gut health while enhancing chocolate’s flavor and reducing traditional bitterness.“This is an important step in making Vine to Bar more accessible to consumers who want great flavor without compromise,” said Ed Klein, Managing Director, Vine to Bar. “The chocolate category is overdue for disruption. People are hungry for products that taste incredible and support how they want to feel. Launching at Publix and partnering with the incredible Cat Cora at Expo West, allows us to expand our mission across the Southeast in a meaningful way.”Founded by wine industry veterans Barbara Banke and Peggy Furth, Vine to Bar combines winemaking craftsmanship with premium chocolate artistry. The result is a dark chocolate that feels indulgent — positioned as a “better-for-you” chocolate without sacrificing taste.“We’ve always believed great chocolate could do more,” said Peggy Furth, Co-Founder, Vine to Bar. “With WellVine™, we’re able to offer an elevated chocolate experience that loves you back with all of its benefits.”Iron Chef Cat Cora to Spotlight Vine to Bar at Expo WestCora, the first female Iron Chef and a longtime advocate for health-forward, and sustainable inspired cooking, will join the Vine to Bar team for a live conversation and meet-and-greet, highlighting how the brand’s prebiotic-rich dark chocolate fits into modern wellness lifestyles.“Great food should nourish and delight at the same time,” said Cat Cora. “I love that Vine to Bar is sustainable and delivers a deep, complex chocolate flavor while also incorporating real food prebiotics from upcycled Chardonnay grapes. It's an indulgence you can feel good about.”Expo West attendees can visit Vine to Bar on March 5 at Booth N1147 from 1pm - 3pm to meet Cat Cora, sample the collection, and learn more about the brand’s innovative WellVine™ ingredient.Vine to Bar tasting squares are now available at Publix Super Markets and online at www.vinetobar.com . Consumers can also find Vine to Bar at select retailers nationwide, with additional expansion planned for 2026.About Cat CoraCat Cora, Greek American, is a celebrated world renowned chef, author, restaurateur, television host, philanthropist, and proud mother of six. The Jackson, Mississippi native, who graduated the Culinary Institute of America and went on to cook at two 3-star Michelin restaurants in France, was crowned the first female Iron Chef, and was also the first female inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame. She pioneered the Food Network and shattered glass ceilings in the culinary industry.Cat has opened more than 18 restaurants across the United States and globally, highlighting her platform on health, wellness and sustainability. She has her degree in nutrition and physiology and is a trailblazer in Mediterranean Cuisine in the United States. Outside of the kitchen, Cat is the President/Founder of Chefs for Humanity, a non-profit dedicated to reducing hunger worldwide, as well as Ambassador of Little Kitchen Academy, a Montessori-style culinary school for ages 3-nineteen. Cat most recently won Fox Network’s competition show “The Real Dirty Dancing”. She is a judge on Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions” and Netflix’s “Next Gen Chef”. She has launched an innovative Cutlery Pro kitchen essential gadget line: elevating everyday cooking with style and precision.Cat received the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Volunteer Service Award from President Obama.About PublixPublix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,431 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 28 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.About Vine to BarVine to Bar is a new kind of chocolate brand dedicated to crafting exceptional dark chocolate with unique, health-conscious benefits. Patented to improve both taste and nutrition, Vine to Bar blends WellVine™ — pressed, dried, and milled Chardonnay grapes — into rich dark chocolate, unlocking natural sweetness, bright fruit notes, and gut-friendly prebiotics.Crafted with 15% upcycled Chardonnay grapes from Jackson Family Wines, makers of Kendall-Jacksonand La Crema, Vine to Bar transforms chocolate into a gut-friendly, feel-good indulgence.For more information, visit www.vinetobar.com

Natural Products Expo West Recap for Vine to Bar

