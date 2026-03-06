City of Longwood Proclaims March 1st - 8th to be Divorce With Respect Week®

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Longwood has declared March 1-8, 2026, as Divorce With Respect Week® under a proclamation recognizing Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals (FACP) unending commitment to helping couples across Florida manage their divorce process in a caring and respectful manner. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for couples to discover better ways to unite the knot outside of court like the Collaborative Divorce process.The Longwood proclamation highlights that Divorce WIth Respect Weekis an opportunity to provide alternatives to traditional litigation, empowering individuals and families with the knowledge and resources to navigate divorce with dignity and respect so that a win-win situation can be their conclusion.During Divorce With Respect Weekparticipating divorce professionals in Florida are offering free consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce process and the options that are available to them. This is the 5th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich is a national effort to educate families about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.The Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals (FACP) is Florida’s statewide organization of lawyers, financial, and mental health professionals whose mission is to guide families to peaceful divorce using the Collaborative Divorce Process. Their professionals strive to create a culture in which the Collaborative Process is the prevailing method for the resolution of disputes beginning with family law and evolving into all other areas of law.Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce attorney, financial expert, mental health professional, or child specialist, in Florida during Divorce With Respect Week should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com/dwrw-florida/ to book a free consultation with a local professional. To learn more about Collaborative Divorce in Florida go to www.collaborativepracticeflorida.com

