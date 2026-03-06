Submit Release
Sheriff Marceno receives LifeVac donation from Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata of The Cassata Foundation

Rosario S. Cassata,Arthur Lih and Sheriff Marceno

Rosario S. Cassata and Arthur Lih Demonstrate Use of LifeVac

Arthur Lih and Rosario S. Cassata Donate to Florida's Lee County Sheriff Department

All Lee County First Responders will now have LIfeVac Airway Clearance Devices

Be a Batman”
— Rosario S. Cassata
FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cassata Foundation, of the Rosario S. Cassata and Arthur Lih, the inventor of Life Vac, has supplied sufficient devices to equip all vehicles of Lee County First Responders.

Rosario S. Cassata stated, "Our Foundation has concentrated on a safety initiative in collaboration with LifeVac to avert choking fatalities. There is now an alternative method to save a life when standard protocols cannot be executed, are ineffective, or fail."

This contribution is just part of the numerous donations that Mr. Cassata and LifeVac has made across the State of Florida and New York.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno referred to this donation as a "significant victory for Lee County," emphasizing that every second is crucial when an individual is not breathing, and "We are thankful for the generosity of Mr. Cassata and the Cassata Foundation".

The Cassata Foundation will persist in its endeavors to supply these devices to local communities, educational institutions, and first responders.
"There is no doubt that lives will be saved through our efforts," stated Rosario S. Cassata.

