Sheriff Marceno receives LifeVac donation from Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata of The Cassata Foundation
All Lee County First Responders will now have LIfeVac Airway Clearance Devices
Rosario S. Cassata stated, "Our Foundation has concentrated on a safety initiative in collaboration with LifeVac to avert choking fatalities. There is now an alternative method to save a life when standard protocols cannot be executed, are ineffective, or fail."
This contribution is just part of the numerous donations that Mr. Cassata and LifeVac has made across the State of Florida and New York.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno referred to this donation as a "significant victory for Lee County," emphasizing that every second is crucial when an individual is not breathing, and "We are thankful for the generosity of Mr. Cassata and the Cassata Foundation".
The Cassata Foundation will persist in its endeavors to supply these devices to local communities, educational institutions, and first responders.
"There is no doubt that lives will be saved through our efforts," stated Rosario S. Cassata.
Rosario S. Cassata
The Cassata Foundation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.