First ever Low Back Pain patient in USA to be treated with Non-Invasive Neurolyser XR at Carolina Pain Institute 3/9/26

Media Welcome to Attend, No needles are used in this fast effective treatment for low back pain.

We are excited to begin offering clinical demos of the Neurolyser XR in the USA now that we can offer the device for sale post our FDA DeNovo approval.” — Bruce Taylor, North America Sales Manager

WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolina Pain Institute and Dr. Leonardo Kapural to Become First Clinic in USA to treat patients with Newly FDA Approved Non-Invasive Back Pain Treatment, Neurolyser XR, Media Welcome to attend. 3/9/26 at 8:00am ESTCarolina Pain Institute (CPI) and FUSMobile , Inc. are proud to announce that CPI will become the first clinical site in the USA to commercially implement the Neurolyser XR system for the non-invasive treatment of low back pain. Under the leadership of Dr. Kapural, CPI has transitioned from a key clinical research site to the first commercial provider of this cutting-edge technology in the USA. The first patients will be treated on 3/9/26 starting at 8:00AM EST. Opportunity to interview the patients and Dr. Kapural will be made available before and after the treatments. Media is urged to attend this groundbreaking first in USA. Please RSVP to Mary Winfrey via e-mail mwinfrey@ccrpain.com or text 336-470-2269.The Neurolyser XR is a first-of-its-kind device that uses therapeutic ultrasound to non-invasively thermally ablate sensory nerves (neurolysis) within the facet joints—structures that are a leading source of chronic low back pain affecting hundreds of thousands of adults. Prior to the introduction of Neurolyser XR, standard treatments were limited to opioid medications, spinal injections, or invasive/surgical procedures.“This is a huge milestone, we are proud to be the first in USA to treat patients with the Neurolyser XR.” Said Dr. KapuralDr. Arik Hananel, co-founder of FUSMobile, added, “The adoption of focused ultrasound is accelerating globally, and we believe it is poised to become the new standard of care across multiple clinical areas.”FUSMobile has spent the past eleven years developing the Neurolyser XR system. The device is currently:• Licensed by Health Canada• FDA DeNovo Approved• CE Marked for the EU in conformity with the Medical Device Regulation (EU) 2017/745• Registered in the UK“We take pride in our first regulatory approvals and continue to work diligently to advance the Neurolyser XR platform in other markets while seeking additional clinical indications and regulatory approvals. What was once the realm of science fiction is now a clinical reality,” said Ron Aginsky, co-founder of FUSMobile.About FUSMobileFounded in 2014 by Dr. Arik Hananel and Ron Aginsky, FUSMobile is dedicated to developing non-invasive, high-precision therapies for the treatment of chronic pain. In response to the global rise in musculoskeletal conditions and the aging population, FUSMobile aims to transform pain care through innovative technology. Dr. Hananel, a pioneer in focused ultrasound and former Scientific and Medical Director at the Focused Ultrasound Foundation, envisioned the Neurolyser XR as a faster, safer alternative to conventional treatments. “With the introduction of the Neurolyser XR, FUSMobile provides interventional pain physicians an innovative HIFU device that until now was costly and available only to interventional radiologists and neurosurgeons,” said Mr. Aginsky.“If a condition can be treated non-invasively, it should be,” said Dr. Hananel—a guiding principle that defines the company’s mission.About Carolina Pain Institute and Dr. Leonardo KapuralCarolinas Pain Institute is a premier center for the treatment of acute, cancer and chronic pain. The center was founded in 2004 by Dr. Richard Rauck. Our staff includes medical specialists and board-certified physicians who dedicate themselves to providing innovative and effective pain-relieving therapies. Carolinas Pain Institute is led by six physicians who are committed to excellent patient care. Our practice is internationally recognized for its progressive work.Dr. Leonardo Kapural is a pain physician at the Carolinas Pain Institute and researcher at The Center for Clinical Research and Queen City Clinical Research. He is also a clinical adjunct faculty of anesthesiology at Wake Forest University, School of Medicine. Dr. Kapural’s interests include peripheral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, discogenic low back pain, and visceral abdominal pain. Following his fellowship in pain management at the Cleveland Clinic, he stayed in the Cleveland Clinic’s pain management department for 10 years, serving also as director of clinical research and professor of anesthesiology at the CCLMC of Case Western University. Dr. Kapural is an active member of a number of professional organizations, including the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, North American and International Neuromodulation societies, and World Institute of Pain.In addition, he is an invited speaker to many national and international meetings. He served as director-at-large of the American Academy of Pain Medicine, and is currently director-at-large of both the North American and International Neuromodulation societies. Dr. Kapural’s experience is broad and encompasses teaching and clinical education and extensive research. His innovation in the area of pain treatments brought him two Innovator Awards. His noteworthy research findings have been published in more than 130 journal articles, more than 200 abstracts, two books, and 30 book chapters. He is listed by his peers in the “Best Doctors in America” list.MEDIA CONTACTFor more information, please contact Bruce Taylor, NRP. 