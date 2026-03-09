Intero Digital Releases Guide to Help Brands Measure Visibility in AI-Powered Search and Audit GEO Footprint

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intero Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency, today released a new strategic guide designed to help brands evaluate and strengthen their visibility in generative AI search environments, where tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Copilot are rapidly changing how consumers discover companies online.The guide introduces a framework for auditing what Intero Digital calls a brand’s Generative Engine Optimization ( GEO ) footprint — how often a brand appears in AI-generated responses and the context in which it is presented.The release comes as generative AI adoption continues to surge. According to S&P Global, usage of generative AI tools has nearly doubled over the past 18 months, with 46% of adult internet users in the United States using generative AI in 2025. As these platforms become a primary research and discovery channel, brands face a new visibility challenge that traditional search engine optimization alone does not fully address.Unlike traditional search engines that rank web pages, generative AI platforms retrieve and synthesize information from a wide network of data sources. Visibility in these responses is often influenced by authoritative mentions across the web, strong entity recognition, and references in knowledge graphs such as Wikidata and Google Knowledge Graph.To help organizations navigate this shift, Intero Digital’s guide outlines a practical process for evaluating and improving AI search visibility. The framework includes steps for testing brand mentions across AI tools, building monitoring workflows to track responses over time, identifying gaps in how brands are represented, and strengthening the digital signals that help AI systems recognize and retrieve brand information.The guide also highlights the growing importance of digital authority, entity optimization, and structured data in shaping how brands are represented in AI-generated answers.Intero Digital recommends that organizations regularly audit their GEO footprint and monitor AI-driven referral traffic to understand how generative platforms are influencing customer discovery.As generative search continues to evolve, the agency notes that companies that proactively measure and manage their presence within AI responses will be better positioned to maintain visibility in an increasingly AI-first digital landscape.About Intero DigitalIntero Digital is a full-funnel digital marketing agency that connects brands with modern consumers across the digital landscape. With over 400 digital marketing professionals, the agency delivers strategic solutions across SEO, paid media, social, content, Amazon services, and more.

