Almatar Launches Innovative "3-in-1 Protection" Feature to Provide Flexibility and Peace of Mind Amid Global Travel Uncertainty

RIAYDH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almatar , the leading Saudi-based Online Travel Agency (OTA), today announced the launch of its latest travel solution, “3-in-1 Protection.” This feature is launched to address the uncertainty travelers face currently due to geopolitical tensions, offering reassurance that prioritizes traveler confidence over traditional booking urgency.The new flexible feature offers three distinct layers of traveler protection—including free cancellation and modification of tickets and hotel bookings. almatar ensures that travelers remain in complete control of their itineraries and aims to offer comfort, protection, control, peace of mind, and support during these uncertain times. The company’s priority is to transform the current booking experience from one of uncertainty into one of guaranteed flexibility and support.The three distinct layers of traveler protection under one unified concept are:• Free Delay: If travel plans shift, customers can delay their trips without penalties.• Change for Any Reason: We recognize that circumstances can change in an instant, so travelers now have the power to modify their flight details for any reason.• Cancel for Any Reason: To ensure maximum control, almatar provides the ability to cancel bookings entirely, ensuring that travelers are never "locked in" during uncertain periods.“In the current climate, our responsibility as a travel partner isn't just to sell a ticket, but to provide a sense of security,” said Faisal Alrajhi, CEO of almatar. “With '3-in-1 Protection,' we are giving our users control over their travel decisions. Whether it’s a delay, a change, or a full cancellation, almatar ensures that our travelers feel supported, protected, and empowered.”This announcement follows almatar’s recent innovations in customer-centric services, including their post-check-in hotel change support, further cementing the company's reputation as the most flexible OTA in the region.Travelers can now access the "3-in-1 Protection" features directly through the almatar app and website, ensuring that their next journey is backed by the ultimate flexibility.____________________________________________________________________________________About almataralmatar is a global travel tech solution company providing flight, hotel, and apartment booking services through a technology-driven platform. Built in Saudi Arabia with a global mindset, almatar focuses on customer-centric innovation and solutions designed to reflect how people travel today

