Josh Konigsberg of Law Firm Marketing Pros to Speak at Miami-Dade Bar Success Summit

Josh Konigsberg of Law Firm Marketing Pros will speak at the Miami-Dade Bar Success Summit on March 6 at 11:45 a.m. in Miami, Florida.

Josh Konigsberg will present the 8 AI pillars defining law firm marketing in 2026 at the Miami-Dade Bar Solo & Small Firm Success Summit.

In 2026, the firms that win won’t chase every AI tool. They’ll build smart systems around authority, analytics, and conversion—using AI to enhance expertis” — Josh Konigsberg, Partner & Co-Founder, Law Firm Marketing Pros

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law Firm Marketing Pros announces that Partner and Co-Founder Josh Konigsberg will serve as a featured presenter at the Miami-Dade Bar Solo and Small Law Firm Success Summit on Friday, March 6, hosted by Legal Edge Services.

Konigsberg’s presentation, “The 8 AI Pillars That Will Define Law Firm Marketing in 2026 (Cutting Through the Hype to What Actually Works)”, will provide attorneys, law firm owners, and legal marketing professionals with practical, data-driven insights on implementing artificial intelligence strategies that generate measurable growth.

The Solo and Small Firm Committee Success Summit will take place at 701 Brickell Avenue, 2nd Floor Conference Centre, and will feature industry leaders discussing law firm profitability, cybersecurity, tax strategy, hiring, culture, and sustainable growth. As a sponsor and presenter, Law Firm Marketing Pros will address the most pressing question facing legal marketers today: how to responsibly and profitably integrate AI into law firm marketing operations.

Attendees can expect that Konigsberg’s session will focus on eight foundational pillars shaping law firm marketing in 2026, incorporating concerns including AI-Enhanced Content Strategy, GEO/SEO/AEO Integration, Data-Driven Decision Making, Reputation & Authority Building, and Local Market Dominance.

The Summit’s agenda also features sessions on law firm tax structures, cybersecurity fundamentals, hiring systems, and scaling operations—creating a comprehensive roadmap for solo and small firm growth.

Event Details

Event: Second Annual Success Summit Seminar

Date & Time: March 6th, 2026

Location: 701 Brickell Avenue, 2nd Floor Conference Centre

Speakers: Edward Gelb, Nischay Rawal, Peter Rabbino, Aida Rodriguez, Josh Konigsberg

Cost: $39 for MDB Members; $49 for Non-Members (pricing subject to change)

For more information or to register, visit the Miami-Dade Bar’s website.

About Josh Konigsberg

Josh Konigsberg is the Co-Founder of Law Firm Marketing Pros and a nationally recognized expert in digital marketing for attorneys. With nearly 30 years of experience, Josh has helped law firms across the U.S. grow faster, smarter, and more profitably by combining cutting-edge marketing strategies with results-driven execution.

He is the author of two bestselling books—The Ultimate Digital Marketing Guide for Law Firms and Law Firm Digital Marketing Made Easy—both available on Amazon and widely used by attorneys to dominate online visibility and client acquisition.

Josh is the host of the Behind the Bench Podcast and co-host of The Closing Code Podcast, where he blends practical strategy, mindset, and sales psychology with real-world expert insights.

For more than 15 years, Josh Konigsberg has hosted business seminars and presented on digital marketing strategy, AI integration, and law firm growth systems across Florida and nationally. His experience combines hands-on agency leadership with practical insights into compliance, analytics, client acquisition systems, and AI implementation tailored specifically for law firms.

About Law Firm Marketing Pros

At Law Firm Marketing Pros, our vision is to help improve the way law firms market their services. Our mission is to educate, serve, and provide our clients with the most cutting-edge, efficient, and cost-effective online marketing tools available to increase their revenues and profits and exceed their goals.

