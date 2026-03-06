Fernwayer Launches in France with Story-Driven Cultural Experiences

Marché des Capucins has been part of Bordeaux for nearly two centuries. Fernwayer provides access to this culinary hotspot with a renown chef, who'll guide you through its many flavors. The "In Depth – Paris’s Art World" experience offers a dedicated full day to engage with Paris’s art scene at a deeper pace. With Phil, an antique specialist and art dealer, travelers move between carefully chosen galleries across the Rive Gauche and Rive Discover 19th-century collodion plates and handmade portraits with Fernwayer's photography workshop in Bordeaux.

Curated experiences in Paris and Bordeaux explore the currents that shape contemporary French culture, from art and history to wine and photography.

What makes travel here distinctive is that culture lives through people with strong points of view — curators, art dealers, historians, designers, sommeliers, writers, photographers, chefs.” — Vinitaa Jayson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernwayer, the curated travel marketplace, announces the launch of its experiences in France , marking its expansion into one of Europe’s most visited destinations. Fernwayer’s France portfolio features private tours developed with individuals working across the country’s cultural and creative fields.The launch begins with experiences in Paris and Bordeaux , along with day trips into the surrounding wine region. While both cities draw significant visitor numbers, time is often structured around landmarks and fixed routes. Fernwayer’s experiences are designed around rare access and immersive storytelling, rooted in direct human connection.“I’ve always admired how people in France openly debate and reexamine their cultural inheritance — history, representation, colonial legacy, art, architecture, even food,” said Vinitaa Jayson, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Fernwayer. “It’s woven into public life. To visit France without entering those conversations is to experience only the surface — like leaving after taking a selfie. What makes travel here distinctive is that culture lives through people with strong points of view — curators, art dealers, historians, designers, sommeliers, writers, photographers, chefs. The most compelling way to experience France is to engage with those individuals and step into that ongoing cultural dialogue. That is what influences how we curate rare experiences at Fernwayer.”FRANCE’S HERITAGE THROUGH LIVED HISTORIESAcross Paris and Bordeaux, Fernwayer’s experiences explore how historical narratives continue to inform the present. In the Marais, a guide who grew up in the neighborhood introduces its layered cultural life today, placing its village-like atmosphere in dialogue with its aristocratic past. In Versailles, an art historian specializing in 18th-century history guides visitors through the palace and gardens from the perspective of Marie Antoinette.Other walks in Paris examine the city’s cultural history through distinct lenses: with a writer at Père-Lachaise Cemetery, where literary and artistic legacies intersect among the tombs; through the years of the Occupation, explored with a novelist who has written on the period; and through the city’s revolutionary history, approached as a sequence of pivotal upheavals that continue to inform its civic identity.In Bordeaux, a historian and journalist leads a walk along the riverfront quays, connecting the architectural grandeur of the port to its Atlantic trade history and to the lasting impact that legacy has on how the city understands itself today.ART, ARCHITECTURE AND CREATIVE PRACTICESFernwayer’s experiences in France explore how artistic production and visual culture continue to evolve through encounters that connect visitors with those working directly in the field. In Paris, time spent with an art dealer opens access to galleries on both the Right and Left Bank, offering a reading of the city’s artistic landscape that spans established names and emerging voices.Elsewhere in the capital, an interior designer and art specialist guides visitors through the vast flea markets of Saint Ouen, navigating its maze of stalls and entering spaces typically closed to the public. Conversations with vendors shed light on the histories behind their collections.At the Louvre, a thematic walk led by a historian traces how the representation of women has evolved across centuries, moving through canonical works while placing them in dialogue with shifting cultural perspectives.In Bordeaux, architectural explorations examine the city’s stylistic continuities and contrasts, from its 18th-century urban fabric recognized by UNESCO to later developments in glass and steel. A street art itinerary is led by a local writer who has long documented the city’s artistic scene, offering insight into the issues shaping contemporary cultural debates.WINE AND CULINARY CULTURECulinary traditions and wine production offer a direct way to engage with everyday life and regional identity. In Paris, travelers may join a chef in a private apartment near Montmartre to prepare classic French dishes, or gather around a convivial brunch in a typical home setting. Without leaving the city, guests can also embark on a journey through France’s wine regions with a sommelier who curates a selection that reflects the diversity of the country’s vineyards.In Bordeaux, culinary encounters begin at the historic Marché des Capucins, where a chef leads a walk through the stalls, introducing producers and regional specialties while offering tastings that reflect the area’s gastronomic culture. Beyond the city, excursions into the surrounding wine region invite visitors to discover the landscapes and appellations that have defined Bordeaux’s reputation, from the estates of the Médoc to the medieval streets of Saint Émilion, reached by bicycle between vineyard visits.Other experiences provide alternative ways to engage with the region’s wine heritage, including horseback rides through the vines followed by picnics among the fields. For those with limited time, a sommelier-led masterclass in Bordeaux presents a curated selection of premium wines from the region.PHOTOGRAPHY AS A WAY OF READING PLACEPhotography experiences offer a different way to read the visual identity of both cities through encounters with photographers who present the place through their own visual perspective. In Paris, walks with a professional photographer retrace locations made iconic by figures such as Henri Cartier-Bresson and Robert Doisneau, while other outings use street photography to focus on small details that open up new meanings, inviting a different reading of familiar places.In Bordeaux, visitors step into the studio of a photographer who has revived the historic wet-plate collodion process. The experience becomes an opportunity to observe photography as a crafted practice, set within the intimate atmosphere of the artist’s workspace in the Saint-Michel district.ABOUT FERNWAYERFounded in 2024, Fernwayer curates rare, experience-led travel in collaboration with local experts across more than a dozen countries, including Argentina, Chile, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Türkiye, Portugal, and Spain. With a focus on private encounters and cultural continuity, each experience is shaped by the people who know a place best.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.