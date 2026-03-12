Weatherstone Capital Partners Launches Search for Acquisition Focused on Partnership and Long-Term Growth

Weatherstone founder, Mike Peng

Mike Peng founded Weatherstone on a single ethos: partnership. Relationships first, long-term commitment always.

My promise is straightforward: I will show up, roll up my sleeves, and make sure your team and customers are taken care of long after the ink is dry” — Mike Peng

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weatherstone Capital Partners today announced its active search for U.S.-based businesses ready to transition leadership to a hands-on operator committed to protecting what they have built. Founded by Mike , a former McKinsey & Company strategy consultant, startup operator and Stanford MBA, Weatherstone strives to be a different kind of partner for owners. One committed to the people, customers, and legacy that make a business worth running."The owners I most enjoy meeting are the ones who have poured years into building something they are proud of and want to make sure it ends up in the right hands," said Mike, Managing Partner of Weatherstone Capital Partners. Post-acquisition, Mike will step in as CEO, carrying forward the same care and dedication the owner has put in from the very beginning. "My promise is straightforward: I will show up, roll up my sleeves, and make sure your team and customers are taken care of long after the ink is dry."A Hands-On Operator, Not a Distant InvestorBefore founding Weatherstone, Mike spent years at McKinsey specializing in strategy and commercial due diligence, then moved into the operating seat at Block Renovation, a venture-backed startup where he led teams and cross-functional projects spanning sales, marketing, supply chain, HR, and finance. He also founded ParkDay, a direct-to-consumer business launched from his kitchen during the pandemic and scaled across Manhattan.Mike has sat in both seats: the one that sets the direction and the one that has to make it real.What Weatherstone Is Looking ForWeatherstone is a fit for owners of established, profitable businesses with $1M+ in annual EBITDA, loyal customer relationships, a tenured team, and consistent growth. The firm is industry-agnostic, with a preference for service businesses where trust and relationships are the product.Weatherstone's goal is to grow a business the right way, at a thoughtful pace, with steady investment in people and operations.Backed by Operators Who Have Done ItWeatherstone's investor network includes former CEOs and seasoned operators who collectively manage over $300M in capital and have invested in more than 100 companies across healthcare, home services, industrial services, and software. These are not passive check-writers. They are advisors who have built and scaled real businesses and understand the responsibility that comes with thoughtful stewardship.The Name Means SomethingWeatherstone takes its name from the street in Houston, TX where Mike grew up, where his father, a serial entrepreneur, first taught him that building something bigger than yourself and taking care of others are one and the same.That is the ethos Weatherstone brings to every conversation and every business it works with.Next StepsBusiness owners are invited to a confidential, no-pressure conversation. Reach Mike directly at mike@weatherstonecapitalpartners.com, by phone at (832) 916-8866, or through the form at www.weatherstonecapitalpartners.com About Weatherstone Capital PartnersWeatherstone Capital Partners is a private investment fund incorporated in Delaware, focused on acquiring and stewarding lower middle market businesses with an emphasis on culture, continuity, and long-term growth. Learn more at www.weatherstonecapitalpartners.com

