Elite Sports Slashes Wholesale BJJ Gi Prices Starting at $25

Elite BJJ Wholesale Program for BJJ Academies and Gyms Premium-Quality Elite Sports BJJ Gis at Unbeatable Prices Elite Sports

The Elite Sports BJJ Wholesale Program now offers plain BJJ gis, starting at just $25, with no minimum order and 48-hour shipping.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Sports, a retailer of martial arts gear, has announced a new pricing structure under its BJJ wholesale program, with Elite plain BJJ gis now starting at $25. Pricing is available exclusively to wholesale program members and applies to academies and gyms located in the mainland United States.The program is designed for BJJ and martial arts academies that source gear directly from the brand. Members gain access to gis, rash guards, fight shorts, spats, hoodies, and training apparel for men, women, and kids, all at wholesale pricing not available through the public store.About the Elite Wholesale ProgramThe Elite Sports wholesale program has no minimum order requirement. Academies may order a single gi or bulk quantities under the same pricing terms. Orders are fulfilled from warehouses in Illinois or California, with a standard processing and shipping window of 48 hours.The program currently lists the following wholesale prices for men's BJJ gis : plain gis start at $25, the Essential White Adults BJJ Gi is priced at $29.99 (retail $49.99), and the Core lineup, available in black, blue, and gray, is priced at $39.99 per gi (retail $62.49).Construction and Compliance Elite Sports BJJ gis are constructed with pre-shrunk fabric and reinforced stitching. The gis meet the fit-and-build standards recognized at IBJJF-level events, making them suitable for both recreational practitioners and competitive adults training at higher levels.Academy AdoptionThe wholesale program has been adopted by several BJJ academies. Elite Sports has recorded over 20,000 five-star reviews and supplied gear to more than 1,000,000 athletes at all skill levels.About Elite SportsElite Sports is a retailer of martial arts gear, offering BJJ gis, rash guards, shorts, and training apparel for men, women, and kids. The brand supplies equipment for various disciplines and is recognized for professional-grade gear across the martial arts community.Contact Information:Company Name: Elite SportsWebsite: elitesports.comContact: https://elitesports.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000086292

