Colombian Artist Mr. Bling’s Custom Soccer Ball Presented by Lionel Messi to President Donald Trump at the White House

Lionel Messi presenting the custom soccer ball created by Colombian artist Mr. Bling to U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano of Inter Miami CF alongside club co-owner Jorge Mas and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A custom soccer ball created by Colombian artist Mr. Bling was presented to U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House by Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi during the club’s official visit.

On March 5, during a special meeting between the U.S. president and representatives of Inter Miami CF, Lionel Messi personally delivered the soccer ball as a gift to the president. The piece is part of the creative work of Mr. Bling, who has specialized in transforming iconic objects into unique collectible pieces.

The moment was symbolic: a piece created by a Colombian artist, delivered by one of the most important football players in the world, into the hands of the President of the United States.

The presentation of the piece reflects the collaboration between the artist and Inter Miami CF, facilitated through professional connections within the sports and entertainment industries.

The person who managed to connect all the pieces of this story is Colombian communications strategist Catalina Maya, founder of Catalina Maya PR.

With more than 20 years of experience in media and strategic communications, Catalina has built a network of relationships based on trust, proximity, and credibility. Seven years ago, she decided to formalize her own entrepreneurial project, creating a public relations firm through which she supports artists, brands, and projects in their positioning and growth.

Those who work with her highlight a very clear philosophy: public relations is not only about visibility, but about building real relationships with clients, deeply understanding their projects, and identifying the right opportunities.

It was precisely this close relationship with the artist Mr. Bling, combined with Catalina’s ability to identify the right opportunities, that allowed this piece to reach Inter Miami CF.

Through her network of contacts and relationships in the sports and entertainment industries, Catalina was able to connect the artist’s work with the club, opening the door for the soccer ball to become an institutional gift for the U.S. president.

“After so many years in this industry, you understand that the most valuable things do not happen by chance. They happen when you truly know people, when you believe in your clients’ projects, and when you are able to connect the right worlds at the right moment,” explains Catalina.

Beyond the symbolic gesture, this story also represents something deeper. At a time when the world faces political tensions and complex global conversations, a Colombian artist and a Colombian entrepreneur managed to have their work present in one of the most visible stages in the world.

For Catalina and her team, the achievement is not measured only by the moment of the delivery, but by what it represents: years of work, relationships carefully built, and the conviction that Colombian talent can find its place on any stage.

In this case, a story that began in Colombia ended, for a moment, at the White House.

