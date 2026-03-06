The Witness Memory Launches a High Stakes Sci Fi Thriller Where Truth Is a Commodity and Memory Is a Weapon

The Witness Memory: A Mara Vale Investigation by Jada Shaner

Jada Shaner introduces investigator Mara Vale in a gripping novel about encrypted secrets, buried conspiracies, and the cost of uncovering the past.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With The Witness Memory: A Mara Vale Investigation, author Jada Shaner delivers a cerebral and suspense-driven thriller set in a world where memories can be extracted, stored, traded, and erased. Earning a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from readers, the novel blends speculative technology with emotional depth, launching what promises to be a compelling investigative series.

Mara Vale is a memory broker, a specialist who extracts memories and emotions from clients and preserves them in capsules that can be bought, sold, archived, or forgotten. Her work is technical and exacting, governed by precision and discretion. In a society where experiences are currency, her profession sits at the intersection of commerce and consciousness.

Her controlled world is disrupted when a desperate woman arrives at her door, framed for a crime she insists she did not commit. The key to proving her innocence lies in a memory capsule recorded a decade earlier, encrypted, hidden, and deliberately buried. Someone has spent ten years ensuring that the contents remain secret.

Determined to finish what her father started, Mara enters a dangerous arena where truth is manipulated and memories are both leverage and liability. As she digs deeper, she discovers that the recent frame-up is only the surface of a much larger cover-up. Each revelation raises the stakes, forcing her to confront how far she is willing to go for justice.

The Witness Memory explores timely questions about privacy, power, and the reliability of perception. In a world where recollection can be packaged and sold, what does authenticity mean? Shaner crafts a taut narrative that balances technological intrigue with emotional resonance, anchoring the story in a heroine driven by both intellect and unfinished grief.

The novel will appeal to readers who enjoy intelligent science fiction, investigative suspense, and morally complex protagonists. With its layered mystery and thought-provoking premise, The Witness Memory establishes Mara Vale as a formidable new figure in speculative crime fiction.

