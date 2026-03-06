FLEOA Welcomes Incoming Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Senator Markwayne Mullin prepares to assume the role of Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) looks forward to working with him and supporting a smooth leadership transition at one of the nation’s most critical security agencies.“America's security will not falter, thanks to the continued steady hands of leadership under Border Czar Tom Homan, ICE Director Todd Lyons, CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott, and Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks,” Mat Silverman, President of the FLEOA, said. “We need to thank President Trump for continuing to put the safety of our citizens first.”DHS plays a central role in protecting the United States from a wide range of threats, including terrorism, transnational crime, cyber threats, and border security challenges. Strong leadership and continuity during transitions are essential to ensuring that the department’s mission continues without disruption.President Trump wrote on social media, “I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026.”FLEOA recognizes the service of outgoing Secretary Kristi Noem and appreciates her contributions to the department. As leadership responsibilities shift, the association remains confident in the professionalism and dedication of the men and women serving across DHS and its component agencies.“Federal law enforcement officers working within the Department of Homeland Security carry out vital missions every day to protect our nation,” said FLEOA National President Mat Silverman. “FLEOA looks forward to engaging with Secretary-designate Mullin and continuing our collaboration with DHS leadership to support the workforce and advance the department’s public safety mission.”As the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit professional association representing federal law enforcement officers, FLEOA remains committed to working with leaders across government to ensure that federal law enforcement personnel have the resources, support, and policy framework necessary to effectively carry out their duties.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.