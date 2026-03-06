One Art Space Tribeca Presents Two Exhibitions for Women’s History Month Curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh

One Art Space Logo OneArt Space (Photo credit: OAS)

IWD 2026 and She Is 2026 Receptions set for March 7th and March 14th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Art Space is celebrating International Women's Day with its 10th Anniversary Exhibition, a powerful showcase honoring the transformative force of women artists. Led by two women gallerists and co-owners, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh & Mei Fung, the gallery is a space for women, by women providing a bold platform for artists breaking barriers and redefining the future of art.In honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, this dynamic showcase, curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh unites visionary women across painting, photography, sculpture, and digital media. Their work disrupts narratives, reclaims space, and ignites cultural impact.The gallery will debut “IWD 2026,” created in recognition of International Women’s Day, followed by “She Is 2026,” a second exhibition that continues the month’s celebration with a select group featured artists and a dedicated opening reception.“IWD 2026” opens with a reception on Saturday, March 7th, 2026, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, inviting guests to meet the artists and experience the exhibition in a lively setting. The presentation features Cleopatra Browne, Friday Jones, Frédérique Ilonga, Jean Chiang, Jules Schaffer, Kaori Yasumoto, Kikyo, Kumi Hirose, Luciana Pampalone, Monali Ghosh, Monica Holder, Monisa Parekh, Motoko Otsuki, SunHe Hong, Suyapa Quinn, Tatiana Grace, and Tanja Momcilovic.The celebration continues the following weekend with “She Is 2026,” opening with a reception on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. The exhibition features Amdrita, Angelina Salgado, Ashley Medici, Brielle Bonetti, Frédérique Ilonga, Jean Chiang, Jennifer Davis, Luciana Pampalone, Monali Ghosh, Monisa Parekh, NancyLee Cidoni, Rosa Guadalupe, Sandra H. Andersen, SunHe Hong, Tatiana Grace, and Toby Rabiner.Both receptions are designed to welcome collectors, culture seekers and supporters of women artists for an energizing month in the heart of downtown Manhattan.ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York City the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. This unique and versatile space for exhibitions provides a perfect backdrop for both the artwork and artist to shine.The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and a solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, as well as in the collections of some of the highest-end buyers in the art market.One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together - in One Art Space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

