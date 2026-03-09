National Supply Chain Day® Returns April 29, 2026 | Celebrating the People and Stories Powering the Global Supply Chain

National Supply Chain Day is April 29th

National Supply Chain Day returns April 29 with livestream registration open, official events nationwide, keynote Billy Ray Taylor, and two new industry awards.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Supply Chain DayReturns April 29, 2026 | Celebrating the People and Stories Powering the Global Supply ChainNational Supply Chain Day (NSCD)returns on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 with Supply Chain Now, bringing together professionals across the industry for an annual celebration dedicated to recognizing and elevating the people, processes, and innovations that keep the world moving.Established in 2020, National Supply Chain Daywas created as a way to lift the supply chain industry up and propel it forward by spotlighting the stories, leaders, and breakthroughs that shape global commerce. What began as a single-day celebration has grown into an industry-wide movement that continues to inspire pride, visibility, and momentum across the profession.Supply Chain Now will host its annual National Supply Chain Day Livestream, led by SCN’s own Scott Luton (CEO & Founder) and Mary Kate Love (President & the visionary behind the creation of NSCD) with a keynote from Billy Ray Taylor and the announcement of two new award recipients. And, for the first time ever, organizations can officially register both virtual and in-person NationalSupply Chain Day events on the Supply Chain Now website.From the logistics behind everyday essentials to the complex global networks delivering critical goods worldwide, National Supply Chain Dayhonors the professionals who connect the world.Livestream Registration Now OpenThe 2026 National Supply Chain Dayflagship livestream will air on April 29 and feature industry leaders, meaningful conversations, and forward-looking insights about the future of supply chain.Registration is now open at: https://streamyard.com/watch/QtED7yJ4y9qW For the First Time Ever: Official NSCD Events NationwideIn 2026, National Supply Chain Dayexpands in a major way. For the first time, organizations can officially register both virtual and in-person National Supply Chain Day events on the Supply Chain Now website ( www.supplychainnow.com/nscd ). Approved events will be featured publicly, creating a centralized hub where professionals can discover and attend National Supply Chain Day events happening near them. This expansion reflects the broader vision of NSCD: a coordinated, industry-wide celebration taking place across communities, campuses, companies, and cities nationwide.Introducing Two New National AwardsThis year’s celebration will also introduce two new honors recognizing excellence and service within the industry:- Innovative Supply Chain Leadership Award: recognizing an individual who has demonstrated forward-thinking leadership, innovation, and measurable impact within the supply chain field.- “Do Good, Give Forward, Be The Change” Award: honoring an individual whose commitment to service, mentorship, and community impact reflects the heart of the supply chain profession.These awards reinforce National Supply Chain Day’s core mission: to celebrate not just operational excellence, but the people behind it.Keynote Speaker: Billy Ray TaylorThe 2026 keynote address will be delivered by Billy Ray Taylor, a globally recognized supply chain executive and transformational leader.Billy Ray Taylor is one of the leading voices globally in business execution and enterprise performance. As CEO of LinkedXL and a former global operations leader at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, he helped lead large-scale manufacturing transformations that contributed to the company’s return to more than $1 billion in earnings. Known as “The Execution Expert,” Billy helps organizations build enterprise operating systems that connect strategy, ownership, performance, and daily execution. He is the author of the bestselling book The Winning Link and is widely respected for his work in operational excellence and leadership. Billy serves as Board Chair of the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) and as an Independent Director for M-D Building Products.A Growing Industry MomentOver the past several years, National Supply Chain Day programming has attracted thousands of live attendees and generated hundreds of thousands of on-demand views, extending the impact well beyond a single day.As the industry continues to evolve, National Supply Chain Day remains focused on its founding purpose: elevating the profession, amplifying its voices, and inspiring the next generation of supply chain leaders.To register for the April 29 livestream or to submit an official National Supply Chain Day event, visit: www.supplychainnow.com/nscd Media Contact:Donna Krache, Supply Chain Nowdonna@supplychainnow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.