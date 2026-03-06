Direct File Oregon offers simplest solution for taxpayers switching to e-filing in 2026 to get their refund sooner

Are you looking for a free option to file your taxes? Want to get your refund faster than filing a paper return? Direct File Oregon is the best of both worlds.

Taxpayers accustomed to filling out paper returns, can use Free Fillable Forms to file their federal return and then use Direct File Oregon to file their Oregon personal income tax return directly with the state.

“If you are used to filling out your taxes on a paper return, Free Fillable Forms is perfect for you. It is just like filling out a paper return, except on a computer screen,” said Megan Denison, Personal Tax and Compliance Division administrator for the Oregon Department of Revenue. “Using Direct File Oregon is as simple as answering a few questions. The result could save you weeks waiting on your refund.”

“You can even use a public access computer in one of the Department of Revenue regional offices across the state,” Denison added.

Now in its third year, Direct File Oregon is a free interview-based program similar to commercial software and allows taxpayers the convenience and security of filing directly with the state of Oregon through Revenue Online. More than 3,500 taxpayers have already used Direct File Oregon this year. That’s right on pace with last year, when 14,000 Oregon taxpayers filed directly with the state.

The IRS was late providing necessary tax forms and information to the Oregon Department of Revenue late last year. As a result, the state’s processing of paper-filed Oregon personal income tax returns won’t begin until the end of March. The first refunds for e-filed returns were issued in mid-February. Refunds for paper filed returns won’t start until next month.

Oregon is returning $1.41 billion in surplus revenue to taxpayers in 2026. Known as the “kicker,” it will either decrease the amount of state taxes you owe or increase your Oregon state income tax refund.

The best part is Free Fillable Forms and Direct File Oregon have no income restrictions.

Other free filing software options

Newly available this year is GetYourRefund.org which provides free federal and state tax preparation options:

File Myself: Access to self-prep software to file federal and state returns for free, with IRS-certified chat support. Income must be under $89,000.

File with Help: Virtual 1:1 expert tax prep provided through collaboration with local VITA programs. Suggested income under $69,000.

VITA Site Location Finder: Simple, mobile-friendly tool to find in-person VITA sites. Suggested income under $69,000.

Email and live chat support is available in English and Spanish.

Free guided tax preparation is available from three other companies that participate in the Free File Alliance for taxpayers that meet income requirements. Using links from the department’s website ensures that both taxpayers’ federal and state return will be filed for free. These free services work much like the popular pay to file programs.

Each company has different requirements for who qualifies for free filing and offers must be accessed from the links on the department’s website.

If your AGI is $32,000 or less, you can use 1040NOW, which includes your Oregon return.

If your AGI is $51,000 or less (or $89,000 or less and active military), you can use OLT or FreeTaxUSA, which includes your Oregon return.

If your AGI is $19,000-89,000 and age 67 or younger, you can use TaxSlayer, which includes your Oregon return.

The department offers computer kiosks in its five regional offices for taxpayers who don’t have a computer or access to one. The kiosks are available during regular business hours in the DOR regional offices in Bend, 951 SW Simpson Ave, Suite 100; Eugene, 1600 Valley River Drive, Suite 310; Gresham, 1550 NW Eastman Parkway, Suite 220; Medford, 3613 Aviation Way, Suite 102; and Portland, 800 NE Oregon St, Suite 505.

They can be used to file with any of the free file options or to transfer their information from a paper return to Free Fillable Forms.