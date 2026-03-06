Marine Veteran Retires After 20 Years — Launches New Mission to Tackle America’s Junk Problem

College HUNKS expands and brings new jobs

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is expanding from Temecula to Encinitas and San Jacinto, tripling its reach across Southern California.

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two decades in the United States Marine Corps, Destrian Vallejo was ready for a new mission. He just didn’t expect it would begin with home improvement projects, and a joke about “all this junk.”

Like many career service members, Vallejo accumulated more than memories over 20 years in uniform. As he prepared to retire during the early days of COVID-19, he found himself knee-deep in home improvement projects and decluttering.

“When a friend asked what I wanted to do next, I joked that maybe I should get into junk removal,” Vallejo said. “I had plenty of it to deal with at home.”

What started as a passing comment quickly turned into a life-changing opportunity.

A friend attending graduate school at the University of Tampa had been studying the financial model of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, a national franchise known for pairing strong business fundamentals with leadership development.

“He told me, ‘Speaking of junk removal, you should check this company out. Their books look solid,’” Vallejo said.

Nearly four years ago, Vallejo invested in the franchise and opened his location in Murrieta. Today, the business is expanding its footprint from Temecula to Encinitas and San Jacinto, tripling its reach across Southern California and adding roughly a dozen new jobs as Vallejo grows both his team and his impact.

A New Kind of Service

Americans generate more waste per capita than any other country. Vallejo sees his company not just as a business, but as part of the solution to a mounting national challenge.

“This is still service,” he said. “It’s just a different uniform.”

What ultimately drew him to the brand was its emphasis on leadership, something deeply rooted in his Marine Corps career.

“I only planned to serve five years,” Vallejo said. “That ‘five-year plan’ turned into 20. What I loved most was mentoring young Marines, helping shape their growth, and watching them develop into leaders.”

That same philosophy now guides his company culture.

“My goal is that every person who works here leaves better than when they arrived,” he said. “That’s something that really mattered to me in the Marines, and it matters just as much now.”

Service remains central to the business model. For every job completed, two meals are donated to families in need. Hauled items, as much as possible, are recycled or donated to local charities, helping reduce landfill waste while supporting local families. And the list of recyclable or reusable items may surprise homeowners: mattresses, tennis balls, VHS tapes, appliances, wine corks, carpets, eyeglasses, clothing, and more.

“We don’t just haul junk,” Vallejo said. “We’re building leaders, and we’re solving a different kind of problem in America. The more we can reuse and recycle, the better.”

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has nearly 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

