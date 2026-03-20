USA Prime Sports Teams Up with Luccini for National Partnership

USA Prime Baseball Athlete Sporting Luccini Glove and Helmet

Luccini Named Official Batting Glove and Protective Gear Partner for USA Prime’s National Network

As a former MLB player myself, I know how much confidence comes from gear you trust” — Gavin Cecchini

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Prime Sports announced a new national partnership with Luccini, naming the premium baseball equipment and gear brand the official Team Gear Partner of USA Prime. The partnership brings best-in-class protective equipment and accessories to USA Prime athletes across its national platform.Through the partnership, Luccini will provide USA Prime programs with access to premium equipment built for high-level competition, delivering a consistent, polished presentation across teams while reflecting USA Prime’s commitment to excellence on and off the field.USA Prime has built its reputation as one of the largest and most successful youth baseball organizations in the United States, known for competitive excellence, comprehensive player development, and a unified national model. The addition of Luccini as an official national partner further strengthens that model by aligning with a brand trusted by elite athletes and high-level programs.“We’re proud to partner with Luccini as we continue elevating the standard of the youth game,” said Brandon Shangraw, CEO of USA Prime Sports. “We are working to bring a true MLB-like experience to young athletes across the country, and Luccini’s commitment to premium craftsmanship and quality products aligns perfectly with that vision. Together, we’re raising the bar for what players and families can expect at every level.”The partnership delivers USA Prime athletes access to Luccini’s premium batting gloves, helmets, belts, and protective equipment, ensuring gear that matches the level of competition and professionalism expected across the national platform.“As a former MLB player myself, I know how much confidence comes from gear you trust,” said Gavin Cecchini, Founder of Luccini. “USA Prime develops some of the best young talent in the country, and we’re excited to support their athletes with best-in-class protective gear and accessories designed for performance, durability, and comfort at the highest level of competition.”This collaboration underscores USA Prime’s commitment to partnering with elite brands that raise the standard of the game, delivering real value to programs while transforming the everyday athlete experience into one that mirrors the professionalism and quality of Major League Baseball.Additional details regarding product availability, ordering windows, and future Luccini integrations will be announced in the coming months.About USA Prime SportsFounded in 2017, USA Prime is one of the largest and most respected youth baseball organizations in the United States, with regional programs and national teams competing at the highest levels of amateur baseball and softball. The organization is dedicated to elite player development, competitive excellence, and providing athletes with a clear pathway to collegiate and professional opportunities. Known for its championship culture, professional operations, and nationwide scouting and development platform, USA Prime continues to expand its national presence through strategic partnerships and best-in-class resources.For more information about USA Prime, visit www.usaprime.com Media Contact (USA Prime):Jamie Smith, USA Prime, Director of Marketingjsmith@usaprimesports.comCell: 972.975.9079About LucciniLuccini is a leading innovator in the design and production of premium baseball and softball uniforms, products, and gear. Founded with a commitment to quality, performance, and style, Luccini creates team apparel and equipment tailored to the unique needs of athletes at every level—from youth leagues to college and professional teams. By combining cutting-edge technology with an eye for design, Luccini ensures that every product enhances player comfort, safety, and on-field performance. Whether outfitting a team or an individual athlete, Luccini is dedicated to delivering the best-fitting, highest-quality gear in the market.For more information, visit www.liveluccini.com or follow Luccini on Facebook, Instagram, and X.Media Contact (Luccini):Rebecca Wilbee, SASSOrebecca@sassoagency.comCell: 541.404.1672

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