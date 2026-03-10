Little Way Home Care Launches in Anne Arundel County, Redefining Excellence Through Small Acts of Great Love

Tess and Doug Kurz, Founders of Little Way Home Care Little Way Home Care

Physical therapist duo brings clinical expertise and family caregiving experience to elevate home care standards in Annapolis community

Finding the right care for someone you love should not feel overwhelming. We walk alongside families through every step, making the process simple and taking the stress off their shoulders.” — Tess Kurz, Founder

ARNOLD, MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Way Home Care officially opens its doors in Anne Arundel County, bringing a refreshingly intentional approach to non-medical home care. Founded by Tess and Doug Kurz, both licensed physical therapy professionals with deep roots in caregiving, Little Way Home Care was built on a simple but powerful belief: exceptional care is found not in doing the bare minimum, but in the small, thoughtful acts done with great love."The heart of home care isn't found in grand gestures," says Tess Kurz, President and co-founder of Little Way Home Care. "It's in the caregiver who looks up new recipes for a client's vegan diet, brings a book from home knowing they'll enjoy it, or finds the music that sparks memories and sings along. These small, intentional acts of love are what help someone feel truly cared for and can genuinely improve their quality of life."Inspired by the Little WayLittle Way Home Care takes its name and mission from St. Thérèse of Lisieux, who lived by her "Little Way" of doing small deeds with extraordinary love. For Tess, who has been inspired by St. Thérèse since childhood, this philosophy shapes every aspect of how Little Way approaches care."We believe it is these small acts and gestures that connect us to others and allow every person to feel the dignity, respect, and care they deserve," Tess explains.A Foundation Built on Clinical Expertise and Personal ExperienceAs licensed physical therapy professionals, Tess and Doug bring clinical expertise honed through years in skilled nursing, outpatient care, and senior services. But it was their personal experiences caring for family members at home, particularly Doug's experience supporting his father, that revealed the profound impact compassionate caregivers have on families."We know the worries families face: safety in the shower, meals, medication, falls, and the emotional strain of caring alone," Doug shares. "We also know what it feels like to trust someone with the person you love most. That's why we're building an agency that provides exceptional service for clients and genuine support for caregivers."Raising the Standard Through Caregiver InvestmentWhat sets Little Way Home Care apart is its unwavering commitment to caregiver excellence."We invest in training, mentorship, and a positive workplace culture that helps our team provide consistent, high-quality care," Tess explains. "When caregivers feel valued, equipped, and cared for, that same compassion naturally extends to every family we serve."Little Way Home Care's caregivers don't simply complete tasks. They're trained and supported to bring both expertise and heart, delivering care through intentional acts of kindness that honor each client's unique needs, preferences, and dignity.Comprehensive Services Rooted in CompassionLittle Way Home Care serves families throughout Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis, Severna Park, Arnold, Davidsonville, and Crownsville. Services include companion care, personal care, memory care, respite care, hospice and end-of-life support, light housekeeping and laundry, medication reminders, meal preparation, and transportation and errands.From the very first phone call, Little Way Home Care listens with care, helps families find the right services, and gently takes on the parts of the burden families are ready to share. Each family receives a complimentary visit from a care coordinator and registered nurse to better understand their needs and determine the level of support that will help them feel at ease."Finding the right care for someone you love should not feel overwhelming," Tess emphasizes. "We walk alongside families through every step, making the process simple and taking the stress off their shoulders."For more information about Little Way Home Care or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit littlewayhomecare.com, call (410) 914-2939, or email info@littlewayhomecare.com. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with phone calls received 24 hours a day.About Little Way Home CareLittle Way Home Care is a family-owned home care agency serving Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Founded by Tess and Doug Kurz, both licensed physical therapy professionals with extensive backgrounds in healthcare and family caregiving, Little Way Home Care is inspired by St. Thérèse of Lisieux's philosophy of doing small deeds with great love. The agency is committed to elevating home care standards through exceptional caregiver support, clinical expertise, and compassionate service that honors the dignity of every client and family served.

