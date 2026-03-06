Gabriel Yomi Dabiri Discusses the Evolving Private Credit Landscape on ION Influencers Fireside Chat Podcast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabriel Yomi Dabir , Global Head of Private Credit and Direct Lending at Squire Patton Boggs, recently joined the ION Influencers Fireside Chat podcast to discuss the evolving private credit market landscape. A finance attorney, Gabriel is based in New York and provides advice on a wide range of finance transactions. Fireside Chat is a podcast series featuring conversations with prominent figures in the capital markets, hosted by Giovanni Amodeo, CIO of ION Analytics.During the Fireside Chat, Gabriel Yomi Dabiri discusses the rapid growth and evolution of the private credit market, highlighting increased collaboration between credit funds and traditional banks, the importance of transparency and disciplined underwriting, key risks facing the industry, and emerging trends shaping its future development.Gabriel Yomi Dabiri has a finance background with extensive experience in “buy-and-hold” private credit strategies and broadly syndicated finance representations, guiding lenders, private equity sponsors, and corporate borrowers on routine financing and complex, market-leading deals.ION Analytics is a global financial intelligence platform delivering data-driven insights, analytics, and predictive tools to support decision-making across capital markets. Launched in 2022, the Fireside Chat series is an initiative to speak with the brightest minds and visionaries in the capital markets, with the goal of providing knowledge and connectivity.Listen to the full Fireside Chat.About Squire Patton BoggsOne of the world’s largest and most influential law firms, Squire Patton Boggs operates at the leading edges of law, business, and policy. The firm equips businesses, governments, and institutions with the reach, insight, and relationships to deliver solutions at scale—where and when they’re needed most. With more than 1,500 lawyers across over 40 offices on four continents, Squire Patton Boggs serves a diverse mix of clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. For more information, visit the Squire Patton Boggs website

