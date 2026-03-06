“Chinese Social Imperialism” Exposes the Chinese Communist Party’s Expanding Strategic Influence in Latin America

Dr. Rafael Marrero and CDR José Adán Gutiérrez USN (Ret.) uncover how the CCP turns economic engagement into strategic control in Latin America.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) announces the publication of Chinese Social Imperialism: The CCP’s Expanding Footprint in Latin America, a major new strategic work by Dr. Rafael Marrero and Commander José Adán Gutiérrez, USN (Ret.). The book will be released this month in English and Spanish, with Kindle, Paperback, and Audible editions available worldwide, offering a comprehensive analysis of how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is expanding its influence throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.According to the authors, Beijing’s growing presence in the Western Hemisphere is not solely commercial. The authors examine what they describe as a coordinated strategy involving digital systems, debt financing, critical minerals, infrastructure investment, surveillance technology, and elite networks.Rather than relying on alarmism, the book offers a disciplined analytical framework for understanding how external state influence can take root in emerging markets, and how democratic societies can resist it.The authors draw on extensive research and policy analysis and decades of operational and policy knowledge to reveal how China’s moves across the region function as what the authors characterize as an integrated campaign of political influence and economic statecraft to reshape decision-making settings and constrain national sovereignty.The book interprets China’s activities in Latin America as a form of modern imperial strategy, defined by the authors as influence achieved without a formal military presence.The work has already received strong praise from senior leaders in the intelligence, national security, and policy communities.Rear Admiral Mike Studeman, USN (Ret.), author of Might of the Chain, writes:“A sweeping, masterful digest of PRC activities in Latin America that collectively constitute a modern form of colonialism with Chinese characteristics. This timely book should be a wake-up call for small and middle powers in the Western Hemisphere before it is too late.”Brigadier General Rob Spalding, USAF (Ret.), author of Stealth War: How China Took Over While America’s Elite Slept, describes the book as:“Marrero and Gutiérrez expose how the CCP weaponizes infrastructure, from 5G networks and deep-water ports to critical minerals.”Former CIA Chief of Counterterrorism Enrique ‘Ric’ Prado, New York Times bestselling author of Black Ops, notes:“One of the finest analytical works I have read in my 24-plus-year CIA career. Dr. Marrero has nothing to envy even the finest CIA analysts on this topic. Read and heed.”Otto J. Reich, former U.S. Ambassador and Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, adds:“A lucid and well-documented analysis showing that China’s presence in Latin America is neither neutral nor merely commercial, but part of a deliberate strategy that erodes sovereignty and directly challenges democratic interests in the Western Hemisphere.”Communications strategist Willie A. Lora, President of Lora Media Consulting and Senior Fellow at MSI², writes:“A rigorously argued, strategically vital work that exposes how Beijing has constructed influence without armies or flags, but through ports, debt, digital infrastructure, commodities, and cognitive capture.”Security strategist Alexis Torres, former Secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety and Senior Fellow at MSI², describes the book as:“A precise mapping of the CCP’s playbook, leveraging infrastructure, technology, and financial dependency to erode institutional resilience and compromise national sovereignty.”Dr. David Grantham, U.S. Air Force veteran and intelligence strategist, emphasizes the book’s strategic significance:“Hard-hitting, unsentimental, and deeply relevant, this is essential reading for anyone who wants to understand how modern influence warfare is fought.”Rear Admiral Leonardo Quijarro (Ret.), Chilean Navy, notes:“A disciplined examination of how Chinese infrastructure investment and influence operations generate long-term strategic risk in the Western Hemisphere.”According to the authors, the book is designed not only as a warning but as a strategic framework.“Chinese Social Imperialism is not simply a study of China’s rise in Latin America,” the authors write. “It is a warning, a framework, and a field manual for understanding the strategic contest shaping the future of the Western Hemisphere.”The book will be available this month in Kindle, Paperback, and Audible formats.About the AuthorsCommander José Adán Gutiérrez, USN (Ret.), is a Senior Fellow at the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) and a retired U.S. Navy intelligence officer with more than three decades of experience in defense and national security. He served as the first Director of Intelligence (N2) for the Western Hemisphere Group and as the first U.S. Naval Attaché to Panama, strengthening regional security cooperation across the Americas. After retiring from active duty, he led security and defense business development initiatives across Latin America. An alumnus of the U.S. Naval War College, he is widely recognized for his expertise in hemispheric security and China’s strategic influence in Latin America. He currently serves as Principal Consultant at Rafael Marrero & Company and Senior Analyst at MSI².Dr. Rafael Marrero is a strategic economist and the founder and CEO of the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute. A Stanford- and Cornell-educated expert with nearly four decades of cross-sector experience, he has advised thousands of companies on federal contracting and strategic market access, supporting more than $2 billion in federal awards. A former Fortune 500 C-level executive, he oversaw multibillion-dollar procurement portfolios supporting the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. Dr. Marrero is also the host of the Apple podcast La amenaza china and the bestselling author of La salsa secreta del Tío Sam, La última frontera, and Dragon in the Matrix (co-authored with Dr. Luis Noguerol).About the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²)The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) is an independent think tank dedicated to advancing research and analysis on national security, economic sovereignty, and geopolitical competition affecting the Western Hemisphere.

