DCA Market Intelligence launches EU pork price indices as market shows early signs of recovery

NETHERLANDS, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the European pork market moves into its seasonal demand phase, early signs of price recovery are emerging across several parts of the supply chain. To provide greater transparency on these developments, DCA Market Intelligence has launched a new suite of benchmark price indices covering piglets, live pigs and pork carcasses across Europe.The latest readings of the DCA EU Pork Indices point to early signs of stabilization as the market moves into its seasonal demand phase in spring and summer. Since week 3, piglet prices have risen by 46.8% to €56.2 per head by week 9, with momentum strengthening in recent weeks as producers secure piglets ahead of expected slaughter demand. Increases have been particularly pronounced in Spain (€68.75 per head) and Denmark (€56.46 per head).Carcass and live pig prices are also moving higher, although at a more gradual pace. Since week 3, the carcass price has increased by 5.2%, with stronger weekly gains recorded in weeks 8 and 9. Live pig prices followed a similar trend, including a 2.8% increase in week 9. Among the clearest moves, carcass prices reached €1.63 per kilo in Poland and €1.60 per kilo in Germany so far, with the Netherlands also following the upward trend.Despite the recent recovery, prices across the region remain below their five-year averages, suggesting there is further room for adjustment in the coming weeks. In a market shaped by biological production cycles, shifting trade policies and intensifying global competition, transparent European benchmarks help provide greater clarity for market participants.The new indices aim to strengthen price transparency by consolidating fragmented national quotations into a consistent European benchmark framework. “European pork markets are highly interconnected, but price discovery still largely takes place through national prices,” said Eric de Lijster, Head of PRA at DCA Market Intelligence. “These indices provide the market with a structured reference point that reflects prevailing price developments across Europe.”Three indices covering the pork value chainThe DCA EU Pork Indices track three key stages of the production chain:- DCA EU-5 Piglet Price Index- DCA EU-6 Live Pigs Price Index- DCA EU-6 Pork Price IndexThe indices aggregate price signals from leading pork-producing countries including Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, France and Poland. Together these countries represent a significant share of European pig production, slaughter activity and European trade flows. By combining price signals from these markets into composite indices, the benchmarks provide a clear view of price movements from piglet production through to slaughter pigs and carcass values.Supporting price discovery and market analysis In commodity markets, reliable benchmark prices serve as a common reference for physical trade, market analysis and risk management.For producers, processors, traders and analysts, the DCA EU Pork Indices offer a consolidated view of price dynamics across the European pork sector. By linking developments in piglets, live pigs and carcasses, the indices help market participants better understand how shifts in supply, slaughter demand and trade flows move through the value chain.About DCA Market Intelligence DCA Market Intelligence is an independent and privately owned Price Reporting Agency specializing in benchmark prices and market intelligence for global commodity markets such as dairy, meat and potatoes.Grounded in EU physical markets and primary sector expertise, DCA Market Intelligence combines structured governance, transparent methodologies and continuous market interaction to support reliable price formation and informed decision-making. Through its independent benchmark framework, DCA contributes to greater transparency and integrity across international agri-food supply chains.

