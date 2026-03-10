Generation Z in the Workplace: Shanna Weber Urges Asset Management Leaders to Rethink Engagement Strategies

Shanna Weber, founder and CEO of Prima Consulting Prima Consulting CEO Shanna Weber speaks about Gen Z at ICI Innovate Prima Consulting's Shanna Weber leads panel of Gen Z professionals Shanna Weber's Generations Graphic, ICI Innovate Prima Consulting logo

Understanding Gen Z Improves Workforce Retention and Future Investor Relationships

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The asset management industry faces a dual challenge as Generation Z approaches higher earning years: retaining next-generation talent while preparing for a new generation of investors.Generational strategist and executive coach Shanna Weber , founder and CEO of Prima Consulting in Denver, Colorado, told industry leaders that Gen Z may represent one of the asset management industry’s most expensive blind spots at the Investment Company Institute Innovate Conference in Houston. Weber presented research and insights on engaging and retaining Generation Z before leading a discussion with Gen Z professionals about what today’s financial firms often misunderstand about them.“We talk about Generation Z as if they’re a mystery,” said Weber, a highly sought-after speaker known for her work on generational dynamics in the workplace. “They’re not a mystery. They were shaped by a different set of realities. When we understand those realities, their behavior makes sense.”The Context for Gen ZWeber grounded the conversation in context that is often missing from discussions about Gen Z in the workplace.Between 2005 and 2024, there were 2,093 school shootings in the United States, including colleges, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. During a similar period, suicide rates among children ages 10 to 14 tripled, based on data from the National Center for Health Statistics.“These aren’t theoretical statistics for this generation,” Weber shared. “This generation grew up with active shooter drills as a routine part of school. Psychological and physical safety are not abstract concepts to them. They are foundational.”That perspective, she said, shapes how younger professionals approach work.“They don’t need to be coddled,” she said. “But they do need to feel that the environment they’re working in is stable and supportive. When they have that foundation, they perform at an incredibly high level.”Weber addressed how growing up with social media shaped expectations around feedback and communication.“The oldest members of Generation Z had Facebook at 10 years old,” she explained. “They grew up receiving immediate feedback - a thumbs up, a comment, some sign they were on the right track. In the workplace, silence can create doubt.”The Financial StakesWeber said understanding generational differences is not simply a leadership or culture issue - it has direct financial implications for asset management firms.Employee turnover can cost companies roughly twice an employee’s annual salary once lost productivity, recruiting costs, and team disruption are considered.“If you lose a $100,000 employee, it can cost you $200,000 to replace them,” Weber said. “Retention is not just cultural. It’s strategic and financial.”Better understanding the motivations and working styles of Gen Z creates a meaningful competitive advantage, she added.Voices From Gen ZWeber’s panel included Houston-based industry representatives Dani Andersen, client services supervisor at Invesco; Chad O’Donnell, vice president/senior financial advisor at Merrill Lynch; and Ryan Tiras, client service coordinator at Tiras Wealth Management.“The content was obviously relatable for me,” shared Andersen. “I would say the most striking part was when she went over a 30-year-old’s journey. When she mentioned someone 30 not knowing exactly what business casual is, growing up in a virtual environment without being told what is appropriate, it was definitely a factor I hadn’t considered.”Tiras praised Weber’s engaging presentation style and the actionable tips and advice for leaders that will have a “real tangible impact on workplaces and leaders for generations to come.”“As a younger employee, I completely resonated with Shanna’s presentation,” he added. “It reinforced many things I know about myself as a professional and prompted me with new learnings to apply in my everyday work and team culture.”Preparing for the Future InvestorThe oldest members of Gen Z will turn 31 in 2026, entering their higher earning years, increasing contributions to retirement accounts, 401(k) plans, 529 education savings plans, and other long-term investment vehicles.“This generation is not only our workforce,” Weber said. “They are our future clients.”For the asset management industry, that shift carries implications for product design, communication strategies, digital engagement, and trust-building.“If firms don’t understand what drives this generation, both emotionally and financially, they risk missing the opportunity to serve them well,” Weber advised. “We can invest in every new platform, but if we don’t invest in understanding the people using them, employees and investors alike, we limit our growth.”Audience ResponseAudience members responded positively to the session’s blend of research and real-world leadership.“I was really impressed by Shanna's insightful analysis of the formational experiences and motivations of different generations and how those generations interact in the workforce,” said Nick, an executive in asset management. “I took away actionable takeaways for communicating with my Gen Z team members.”Chad, a Gen Z audience member, praised Weber’s warm presentation style.“Shanna’s message helped bridge the gap to any generations. Leading Gen Z More Effectively

