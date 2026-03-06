IoT Tech Expo Returns to California on May 18-19, 2026, in San Jose

IoT Tech Expo North America comes to San Jose, May 18-19, 2026, uniting IoT, Edge AI & IIoT experts to explore the future of connected industry.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IoT Tech Expo North America 2026 Comes to San Jose as IoT, Edge AI, and Connected Systems Scale Across IndustryThe event will bring together IoT leaders, AI engineers, connectivity specialists, and enterprise technology decision-makers to examine how connected devices, edge intelligence, and industrial IoT are reshaping modern infrastructure and operations.IoT Tech Expo North America will take place on May 18-19, 2026, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, bringing together IoT architects, embedded engineers, connectivity providers, product leaders, and enterprise innovators for two days of technical discussion and industry collaboration.As organizations deploy larger IoT ecosystems and integrate AI directly into devices, networks, and industrial systems, the event will provide a platform for exploring the architectures, platforms, and strategies enabling scalable, secure, and intelligent connected environments across North America.Driving the Next Generation of Intelligent IoT SystemsThe 2026 program examines how organizations are embedding intelligence into devices, networks, and infrastructure to support real-time decision making, automation, and large-scale connected ecosystems.The program brings together technical expertise and strategic perspectives from organizations building next-generation IoT platforms, industrial systems, and connected environments.Attendees will explore topics including:• Deploying edge AI and AIoT for real-time intelligence• Scaling industrial IoT and smart factory deployments• Designing secure, resilient IoT connectivity architectures• Developing embedded intelligence for smart devices• Building digital twins and autonomous systems• Enabling smart cities, infrastructure, and connected environmentsCommenting on the agenda, Michael Hughes, Head of Conference at TechEx Events, said:"This year’s program focuses on the infrastructure challenges emerging as AI adoption accelerates across enterprise and cloud environments. We’ve brought together experts from across hyperscale, enterprise, and infrastructure providers to examine how data centers are adapting to support high-density compute, energy efficiency, and long-term operational resilience."Day One: Edge AI, Industrial IoT, and Real-Time IntelligenceDay One explores how organizations are deploying edge computing, AIoT, and industrial IoT to turn data into real-time operational insight.Sessions will examine how enterprises are scaling IoT deployments, integrating legacy devices into modern edge environments, and leveraging AI at the edge to accelerate decision making and automate processes. The program will also highlight the evolution of smart factories and digital twins, showcasing how IIoT platforms are transforming manufacturing, supply chains, and industrial operations.Day Two: Connectivity, Embedded Intelligence, and Autonomous SystemsDay Two focuses on the infrastructure and technologies powering the next generation of IoT ecosystems.Discussions will explore IoT connectivity architectures, embedded AI, and secure device design, alongside emerging trends in smart cities, autonomous systems, and robotics. Sessions will also examine how organizations are building resilient IoT networks capable of supporting massive device fleets, real-time analytics, and autonomous decision-making across connected environments.Industry Leaders on StageThe conference program features speakers from organizations building and deploying large-scale IoT systems, connected infrastructure, and next-generation intelligent devices, including:• Olof Liberg, Head of Advanced Development & Research at Ericsson• Kevin Clark, VP, Head of Industrial Strategy at Siemens• Helenio Gilabert, VP, Industrial Automation Services at Schneider Electric• Trilok Agrawal, Director of Product Management at Qualcomm• Himanshu Kaul, Head of Smart Cities Acceleration, PIF and CTO, Hotel Development at NEOM• Will Foss, Senior Director at Boston Dynamics• Sri Kodali, Global Head Developer Relations, Energy & Utility at NVIDIA• Paul Smith, Director of Flight Test and Operations at Airbus• Abraham Jun Zou, Vice President & Sr. Principal Engineer at Mastercard• Dan Isaacs, CTO at Digital Twin ConsortiumThese sessions will present perspectives drawn from industrial IoT deployments, embedded systems development, connectivity innovation, smart infrastructure, and real-world edge AI implementations.Technology Providers and IoT Solutions on the Expo FloorAlongside the conference program, the exhibition floor will feature companies developing technologies powering modern IoT ecosystems and connected infrastructure.Participating organizations include IBM, HP, Rhino Federated Computing, Lenovo, OpenText, Pelion, LG CNS, Emnify, SAP, and many others.The exhibition will showcase solutions across edge computing platforms, IoT connectivity technologies, embedded systems, device security frameworks, industrial IoT infrastructure, and digital twin platforms used to power large-scale connected environments.Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage directly with engineers, platform providers, and technology specialists to discuss real-world deployment challenges, integration strategies, and emerging opportunities within the IoT ecosystem.New for 2026: Meetup Program and Learning HubThe 2026 event will introduce additional networking and learning formats alongside the core conference program.The Meetup Program will offer structured peer-to-peer discussions focused on topics such as Digital Twins, AI-ready infrastructure, edge deployment, and IoT connectivity strategies.The Learning Hub will host expert-led workshops and masterclasses covering technical and operational topics relevant to digital infrastructure professionals.A Gathering Point for the IoT and Connected Technology IndustryThrough case studies, panel discussions, and technical presentations, IoT Tech Expo North America will bring together professionals involved in the design, deployment, and management of connected systems.The event connects IoT architects, embedded engineers, connectivity providers, AI developers, enterprise technology leaders, and industrial innovators within a single forum focused on the future of intelligent, connected infrastructure.To explore the agenda, speaker lineup, or register for a pass, visit: https://www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica/ About TechEx EventsTechEx Events produces global technology conferences and exhibitions covering artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, IoT, digital transformation, and data center infrastructure. Events take place across North America and Europe, bringing together enterprise technology leaders, solution providers, and industry experts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.