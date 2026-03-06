60 'AI-Proof Jobs' Coming to Ocala and Central Florida as New Employer Moves In

College HUNKS Moving Comes to Ocala to Hire the Best Team

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes white-collar industries, 60 hands-on, “AI-proof” jobs are coming to Central Florida. College HUNKS Moving is opening a new franchise serving Ocala, Dunnellon, Morriston, Crystal River, Reddick and Citrus Springs.

The new location is actively hiring for moving and junk removal positions, offering competitive pay and growth opportunities.

“We’re building the best team in the market, and we’re going to pay for performance,” said owner Deryk Shepherd, who brings nearly two decades of experience in the moving industry. “What drew me to this business is the opportunity to provide a service people genuinely need. Helping families and businesses during transitional moments is meaningful and rewarding work.”

Shepherd has spent 19 years in the moving industry, including 10 years developing franchises as a general manager for another regional company. Business ownership has long been part of his career plan.

“My goal was always to move into ownership,” Shepherd said. “College HUNKS offered the system, structure and values that align with how I believe a service business should operate. Their commitment to innovation and high standards made this the next logical step.”

Initially introduced to the brand through competitor research, Shepherd became increasingly impressed as he evaluated franchise models.

“I needed a system with strong values, clear goals and a reputation for excellence,” he said. “College HUNKS reflects the level of service I expect from my teams and the culture I want to build.”

The Ocala location will provide residential and commercial moving and junk removal services across Marion and Citrus counties. Shepherd says he plans to expand the franchise into Gainesville, Lake County and Hernando County over the next 6 months to two years.

Beyond business growth, Shepherd says community involvement will be central to operations. Plans include complimentary services for those in need, local collection drives, participation in community events and volunteer initiatives.

“Our family has been rooted in Ocala for more than 12 years,” Shepherd said. “We’re excited not just to open our doors, but to build lasting relationships and serve this community well.”

