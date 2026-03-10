Cornerstone International Alliance Partners Close Over $2.5 Billion Across 382 Transactions in 2025

Cornerstone International Alliance partner firms gather to celebrate a record-breaking 2025, closing over $2.5 billion across 382 transactions. CIA partner firms toast to $2.5 billion in companies sold and 382 deals closed in 2025, the best year in the Alliance's history.

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornerstone International Alliance (“CIA”), a global network of premier lower middle market M&A advisory firms, announced that its partner firms closed over $2.5 billion in total enterprise value across 382 transactions in 2025, the strongest year in the Alliance’s history.These results highlight the strength of the Alliance’s collective expertise and the power of collaboration across its partner firms. In 2025, CIA saw a significant increase in both formal and informal cooperation amongst partners, with firms collaborating on transactions to optimize deal structures and deliver better outcomes for their clients. This collaborative culture has become a defining advantage of CIA.Since 2021, CIA partners have now closed over $8 billion in total enterprise value, $5.5 billion in the three years prior to 2025. This sustained track record reinforces CIA’s position as a trusted resource for privately held, founder- and family-owned companies seeking a confidential, professionally managed sale process.“2025 was a milestone year for Cornerstone International Alliance and a testament to the quality of the firms in our network,” said Nick Olsen, Managing Director of Cornerstone International Alliance. “Our partners are increasingly working together across borders and specialties to craft the best possible deal structure and outcome for business owners. The record results we achieved this year reflect that shared commitment to excellence and client success.”Scott Bushkie, Founder of Cornerstone International Alliance and Cornerstone Business Services , added: “These results are phenomenal. What started out as just an idea eight years ago has grown into the largest lower middle market M&A alliance in the world, far exceeding my expectations—and we are just getting started. When you bring the best and brightest minds in lower middle market M&A together, great things are bound to happen. We are stronger together, and we have the honor of impacting hundreds, if not thousands, of families every year.”Craig Castelli, Cornerstone International Alliance partner, Advisory Board member, and Founder of Caber Hill Advisors , said: “The amount of expertise within this group is unprecedented. The stats speak for themselves, and we do it all for our clients, together as a group. Closing over $2.5 billion in deals is truly amazing, and I’m really excited about what is in store for this group and the clients who we serve. I couldn’t be prouder of being a part of this exceptional group of M&A firms. I know Caber Hill is where we are today because of the strength we draw from our CIA partners.”By the end of 2025, Cornerstone International Alliance had grown to 34 partner firms, expanding its footprint across Latin America, Australia, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. With this global presence, partner firms and their clients can connect with a wider range of buyers, tap into specialized industry knowledge, explore greater cross-border opportunities, and still enjoy the advantages of local market insight and relationships.In parallel with its geographic expansion, CIA continued to invest in innovation and capabilities for its partners. The Alliance began diving into artificial intelligence platforms to enhance deal sourcing, marketing, valuation insights, and operational efficiency across partner firms. CIA also deepened its focus on sharing best practices and leveraging each other’s expertise through ongoing collaboration, roundtables, and knowledge exchange.“Our goal is to continually elevate what it means to be a lower middle market M&A firm,” said Olsen. “From AI-driven tools to global partnerships, we are building an ecosystem that helps our partners serve business owners at the highest level—whether they are selling locally, regionally, or across borders.”Looking ahead, Cornerstone International Alliance plans to add more high-quality firms, create additional cross-border transaction opportunities, and continue leveling up its artificial intelligence resources and shared tools. CIA’s ambition is to make 2026 an even better year, surpassing 2025 performance and crossing the $10 billion mark in cumulative enterprise value closed over the last five years.“Business owners only sell once, and they deserve a team that brings the full weight of a global Alliance to their side of the table,” Olsen said. “We’re proud of what our partners achieved in 2025—and we’re just getting started.”________________________________________About Cornerstone International AllianceCornerstone International Alliance is a global network of premier lower middle market M&A advisory and investment banking firms. CIA partners specialize in representing privately held, founder- and family-owned businesses in sell-side, buy-side, and valuations. The Alliance enables partner firms to collaborate on transactions, share best practices, access expanded buyer and investor networks, and leverage innovative tools and resources—while maintaining their independence and boutique-level client service.For more information, visit: https://cornerstoneia.com/

