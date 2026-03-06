RUDIN LAW Joins Mag Fest as Bronze Sponsor to Support Magnolia Community Services

RUDIN LAW proudly joins the sponsors of Magnolia Community Services’ Second Annual Mag Fest, supporting the organization’s life-changing work for adults living with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other developmental disabilities.

Mag Fest on River Road features live music, local vendors and WildKat Sports wrestling, raising funds to bridge Magnolia’s care costs beyond Medicaid.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RUDIN LAW is proud to serve as a Bronze Sponsor of Magnolia Community Services’ Second Annual Mag Fest, taking place on March 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Magnolia’s historic River Road campus at 100 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA 70121.

Designed as a family-friendly community celebration, Mag Fest supports Magnolia’s life-changing work for adults living with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other developmental disabilities. The event will feature live music headlined by Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, plus local art vendors, food, beer, games, and activities for all ages.

Mag Fest will also include entertainment from New Orleans’ own independent pro wrestling promotion, WildKat Sports, bringing additional energy and excitement to the day’s lineup.

Founded in 1935 by Dr. Charles J. Bloom, Magnolia Community Services began as a school for children with developmental disabilities and has grown into a comprehensive provider of care and opportunity for adults. Today, Magnolia offers safe and nurturing housing, supported employment, medical and behavioral care, and wellness and enrichment programs designed to help individuals live fulfilling, meaningful lives.

Magnolia currently serves 146 clients across 20 group homes, including five residences located on its 11-acre River Road campus. Residents benefit from activities that foster independence, creativity, and connection—from art classes and horticulture to cooking, fitness, and community engagement.

“The campus is a wonderful and safe place that combines direct support, social engagement, and stimulating activities throughout the day,” said Magnolia Development Director Liz Yager.

While Medicaid funding provides essential support, it does not cover the full cost of care. Community support from families, businesses, foundations, and donors helps Magnolia bridge the gap and sustain high-quality services for those who depend on them.

About Magnolia Community Services

About WildKat Sports

WildKat Sports is a professional wrestling promotion and training academy based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Founded in June 2011 by Luke Hawx, it is known throughout the Gulf South for high-energy events blending “old school” grit with modern athleticism.

About RUDIN LAW

RUDIN LAW is a personal injury law firm focused on injury claims caused by cars, trucks, company vehicles, rideshares, bicycles, slip and falls, trip and falls, and marine incidents. If you’re tired of getting pushed around, then it’s time to Stop Being Polite... and GET RUDE!

