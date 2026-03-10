VerityPay Launches with Zions Bancorporation to Offer Instant, Mobile-First Payments Across Treasury Management

VerityPay

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VerityPay, a leading provider of secure, instant, mobile-first B2C payment solutions, today announced that VerityPay will now be available to Zions’ Treasury Management clients across all Zions affiliates, enabling commercial clients to send and collect payments in seconds—directly to and from a customer’s mobile phone.

Through this collaboration, Zions’ Treasury Management clients—including utilities, property management firms, insurance carriers, healthcare providers, and other enterprise organizations—can elect to use VerityPay to help eliminate paper checks, reduce fraud risk, accelerate cash flow, and dramatically improve customer experience.

“Businesses today need faster, more secure ways to move money—especially in high-volume, high-impact moments like refunds, claims payments, rebates, and customer reimbursements,” said Bob Bowdon, Founder and CEO at VerityPay. “By making VerityPay available across Zions’ Treasury Management organization, we’re equipping commercial clients with a modern alternative to paper checks, ACH delays, and portal friction.”

Modernizing B2C Disbursements and Payment Requests

VerityPay enables businesses to:

● Send refunds and claims payments instantly via secure text message—no app, portal, or password required

● Request payments from customers in a mobile-first, frictionless experience

● Reduce undeliverable checks and escheatment risk

● Accelerate reconciliation with real-time reporting and audit trails

● Improve customer satisfaction by meeting people where they already are—on their phones

For organizations that still rely heavily on paper checks for outbound payments, the shift to instant mobile delivery can significantly reduce print, postage, and operational costs while shortening payment cycles from days—or weeks—to seconds.

Expanding Treasury Management Capabilities

By offering VerityPay across its affiliate network, Zions enhances its Treasury Management suite with a more secured, scalable solution for modern B2C payments. Commercial clients gain access to:

● Faster disbursement capabilities

● Improved fraud mitigation

● Reduced operational burden

● Enhanced digital engagement with customers

“Today’s consumers expect immediacy and simplicity,” said Frank DiPuma, Director of Commercial Product at Zions Bancorporation. “Bringing VerityPay into our Treasury Management offering helps our clients deliver a better payment experience while improving efficiency and control.”

A Strategic Step Toward Checkless Payments

Paper checks remain one of the most costly and risk-prone forms of payment in the U.S. economy. By making instant, mobile-first payments accessible through its Treasury teams, Zions is helping commercial clients modernize legacy workflows and reduce reliance on mail-based disbursements.

VerityPay’s platform supports secure authentication, real-time tracking, and streamlined reconciliation—delivering measurable ROI in operational savings and customer satisfaction.

About VerityPay

VerityPay is transforming how businesses move money to consumers. Its secure, instant, mobile-first platform enables organizations to send refunds, claims payments, rebates, and other high-volume B2C disbursements directly to a customer’s phone—eliminating paper checks, reducing fraud, accelerating cash flow, and improving customer experience.

About Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2025, and annual net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2025. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

Media Contact:

VerityPay:

Kirsten Knull

Chief Revenue Officer

KE@VerityPay.com

(855) 783-7489

