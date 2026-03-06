Orchid Island Club Earns National Acclaim from Golf Digest and Golfweek

Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Orchid Island 13th Hole

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchid Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida, is receiving distinguished national recognition from two of golf’s most respected authorities, Golf Digest and Golfweek, further cementing its reputation as one of the premier private residential golf experiences in the country.Recently highlighted by Golf Digest as one of Florida’s standout private courses, the Arnold Palmer–designed layout at Orchid Island is celebrated for its understated elegance. True to Palmer’s enduring design philosophy, the course favors thoughtful shot-making over sheer distance, rewarding precision, disciplined course management, and intelligent play.With carefully placed bunkering, subtle green contours, and a routing that winds seamlessly through preserved native habitats and shimmering water features, the course offers a compelling yet approachable challenge for golfers of all skill levels. The design’s integration with the surrounding coastal landscape creates a distinctive sense of place, one that defines the Orchid Island experience.Further elevating its national profile, Orchid Island Golf Club was recognized in the Golfweek 2025 Top 200 Residential Golf Courses rankings. Evaluated by a nationwide panel of experts across multiple criteria, the club earned the distinction of ranking No. 23 in Florida among the 200 honored courses nationwide, an impressive achievement in a state widely regarded as one of the most competitive golf markets in the country.“These recognitions affirm our unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Rob Tench, General Manager of Orchid Island Club. “From our agronomic standards and course presentation to the overall member experience, we are dedicated to preserving the integrity of Mr. Palmer’s design while delivering championship-caliber golf year-round.”Ongoing investment in course conditioning and enhancements ensures that the Palmer masterpiece remains pristine, playable, and true to its original intent. For members and residents, the accolades reinforce what they already value: a rare balance of elite golf, natural beauty, and refined coastal living in Indian River County.Orchid Island is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach, Florida. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.com.

