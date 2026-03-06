PiktID Launches On-Model, an AI Platform for Fashion Product Photography

On-Model.com Fashion Visuals at Scale On-Model.com Fashion Visuals at Scale - Model Swap

On-Model.com enables fashion brands to generate stunning on-model product images, swap models, and convert flat-lays using AI while preserving garment details.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PiktID, a technology company specializing in AI-driven visual content solutions, today announced the launch of On-Model, a new platform designed to transform how fashion brands produce product photography. Available now at on-model.com, the tool enables brands, retailers, and e-commerce businesses to generate professional on-model product images at scale using artificial intelligence.

On-Model addresses one of the most persistent challenges in fashion e-commerce: the cost and complexity of producing high-quality product photography. Traditional photoshoots require coordinating models, photographers, stylists, studios, and post-production teams, a process that is expensive, time-consuming, and difficult to scale across large catalogs. On-Model streamlines this entire workflow by leveraging AI to generate realistic on-model imagery directly from existing product assets.

The platform offers three core capabilities. First, brands can swap models on existing product images, allowing them to showcase the same garment on models of different ethnicities, body types, and styles without reshooting. This helps brands create more diverse and inclusive visual content while significantly reducing production costs. Second, On-Model can convert flat-lay product photos, garments photographed on a flat surface, into realistic on-model images, turning basic catalog shots into compelling lifestyle visuals. Third, brands can generate diverse content variations from a single source image, enabling them to tailor visuals for different markets, audiences, and marketing channels.

A key differentiator of On-Model is its garment preservation technology. Unlike general-purpose image generation tools, On-Model is purpose-built for fashion and ensures that the original garment's details, fabric texture, color, pattern, fit, and construction, are faithfully preserved in every generated image. This level of accuracy is critical for fashion brands, where visual fidelity directly impacts customer trust and purchase decisions.

"We built On-Model to help fashion brands scale their visual content without compromising on quality or diversity in their product imagery," said Davide Righini, CEO of PiktID. "Traditional photoshoots will always have their place, but brands today need to produce thousands of images across multiple channels and markets. On-Model makes that possible without the logistical burden and cost of traditional production."

The platform is designed for ease of use, requiring no technical expertise or AI knowledge. Users upload their product images, select their desired output, whether a model swap, flat-lay conversion, or new content variation, and receive production-ready images within minutes. On-Model supports standard image formats and delivers results at resolutions suitable for e-commerce listings, social media, and digital advertising.

On-Model arrives at a time when fashion e-commerce continues to grow rapidly and brands face increasing pressure to produce more visual content, faster, and at lower cost. According to industry reports, product imagery is the single most important factor influencing online purchase decisions, with consumers expecting to see products on diverse models that reflect their own appearance. On-Model directly addresses both of these demands.

The platform is available now at on-model.com with flexible pricing plans designed for businesses of all sizes, from independent fashion labels to enterprise retailers managing catalogs of thousands of SKUs.

