2026 Builders Awards to Honor Westchester’s Leading Builders, Developers, and Design Visionaries

Westchester Home and 914INC. recognize the innovators transforming the region’s residential and commercial landscape.

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westchester Home and 914INC., Westchester’s only dedicated business publication, will honor the region’s most influential builders, developers, architects, and community leaders at the 2026 Builders Awards, taking place April 16, 2026, from 6–8 PM at Harrison Meadows Country Club in Harrison, NY. The annual awards program celebrates the individuals and organizations transforming Westchester through visionary development, innovative design, and leadership in residential and commercial real estate.Presented by Westchester Home and 914INC. in partnership with The Building & Realty Institute of Westchester and the Mid-Hudson Region, the Builders Awards spotlight the projects and leaders shaping the future of Westchester’s communities and economic landscape.“This event highlights the extraordinary talent and leadership behind the homes, neighborhoods, and commercial spaces that define Westchester,” said Amy Conway, Executive Editor of Westchester Magazine and Editor-in-Chief of Westchester Home. “From groundbreaking development to thoughtful community planning and architecture, this year’s honorees represent the innovation and collaboration required to build vibrant communities.”Ana Medina Mantini, Associate Publisher of Westchester Home, added: “The Builders Awards celebrate the professionals who are not only shaping Westchester’s physical landscape, but also strengthening the region’s economic vitality. Bringing together leaders across development, design, government, and business reflects the powerful intersection of industry and community that drives Westchester forward.”2026 BUILDERS AWARDS HONOREESResidential Single-Family Home BuilderOran Ben-Simon, Vice President — KOSL Building Group LLCResidential ContractorEric Abraham — Comstock Residential ContractingMulti-Family BuilderDamon Woolf, Director, Land Acquisition — Toll BrothersCommunity Driving DevelopmentPam Tarlow, Assistant Commissioner of Planning and Community Development — City of Mount VernonAdaptive Reuse – Multifamily ResidentialAmy Rose, President and CEO — Rose AssociatesChristopher Gibaldi, Managing Director of Development — Rose AssociatesAdaptive Reuse – Community ProjectRob Rubico, Owner — Anna & Jack’s TreehouseDanielle DeVito, Architect — Pencil Projects ArchitectureAffordable Housing – HomeownershipBill Balter, President — WBP Development LLCAffordable Housing – Not-for-ProfitRichard Nightingale, President and Chief Executive Officer — WESTHABAndrew Germasky, Senior Vice President of Real Estate — WESTHABSustainability LeadershipRon Kamen, Founder and President — EarthKind EnergyCo-Founder and Director — CleanEnergy CoalitionRegional Leadership in Business & DevelopmentJohn Ravitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer — The Business Council of WestchesterResidential and Commercial Landscape DesignValerio Morano — The Morano GroupBoutique DeveloperBsharat, Managing Director — Hudson Hill PartnersTariq Bsharat, Advisory Board Member — Hudson Hill PartnersEmerging LeaderAnthony Morando, Partner — Cuddy & Feder, LLPLand Use LeadershipMark P. Weingarten, Partner — DelBello, Donnellan, Weingarten, Wise & WiederkehrAward in ArchitectureIra Grandberg, AIA — Grandberg & AssociatesMixed-Use Builder / Developer – CommercialPatricia SimoneJoanna Simone — Simone DevelopmentEmerging Leader – Commercial BuilderDale Phillips, PresidentKaitlyn Phillips, Account Manager — E.J. York Construction Managers | General ContractorsGroundbreaker AwardAdam Bosch, Former CEO — Hudson Valley Pattern for ProgressBuilders Awards EventApril 16, 20266–8 PMHarrison Meadows Country Club, Harrison, NY.For more info & tickets: https://westchestermagazine.com/events/builders/ About Westchester HomeWestchester Home is the county’s premier magazine dedicated to home design, architecture, and luxury living. Published by Today Media, the brand inspires affluent homeowners and the design trade while showcasing the region’s most beautiful homes and influential designers through award-winning editorial, digital platforms, and signature events including the Builders Awards and Design Awards.About 914INC.914INC. is Westchester County’s leading business magazine, delivering trusted insight into the companies, leaders, and trends shaping the region’s economy. Published by Today Media, the brand connects executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers through award-winning editorial, digital platforms, and signature events including Wunderkinds, Best of Business, and Women of Influence.About Today MediaToday Media is a multi-platform regional media company serving a four-state region on the East Coast. In print, online, and in person, Today Media reaches affluent consumers, delivering content that is pertinent, interesting, and tailored to them. Today Media publishes five monthly regional lifestyle magazines, two business publications and more than 10 specialty publications. The company also creates custom marketing solutions, develops new media business opportunities, and hosts dynamic and popular events. Today Media is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Baltimore and Bethesda, Maryland, Rye and Fishkill, New York, and Philadelphia’s western suburbs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.