2026 Builders Awards to Honor Westchester’s Leading Builders, Developers, and Design Visionaries
Westchester Home and 914INC. recognize the innovators transforming the region’s residential and commercial landscape.RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westchester Home and 914INC., Westchester’s only dedicated business publication, will honor the region’s most influential builders, developers, architects, and community leaders at the 2026 Builders Awards, taking place April 16, 2026, from 6–8 PM at Harrison Meadows Country Club in Harrison, NY. The annual awards program celebrates the individuals and organizations transforming Westchester through visionary development, innovative design, and leadership in residential and commercial real estate.
Presented by Westchester Home and 914INC. in partnership with The Building & Realty Institute of Westchester and the Mid-Hudson Region, the Builders Awards spotlight the projects and leaders shaping the future of Westchester’s communities and economic landscape.
“This event highlights the extraordinary talent and leadership behind the homes, neighborhoods, and commercial spaces that define Westchester,” said Amy Conway, Executive Editor of Westchester Magazine and Editor-in-Chief of Westchester Home. “From groundbreaking development to thoughtful community planning and architecture, this year’s honorees represent the innovation and collaboration required to build vibrant communities.”
Ana Medina Mantini, Associate Publisher of Westchester Home, added: “The Builders Awards celebrate the professionals who are not only shaping Westchester’s physical landscape, but also strengthening the region’s economic vitality. Bringing together leaders across development, design, government, and business reflects the powerful intersection of industry and community that drives Westchester forward.”
2026 BUILDERS AWARDS HONOREES
Residential Single-Family Home Builder
Oran Ben-Simon, Vice President — KOSL Building Group LLC
Residential Contractor
Eric Abraham — Comstock Residential Contracting
Multi-Family Builder
Damon Woolf, Director, Land Acquisition — Toll Brothers
Community Driving Development
Pam Tarlow, Assistant Commissioner of Planning and Community Development — City of Mount Vernon
Adaptive Reuse – Multifamily Residential
Amy Rose, President and CEO — Rose Associates
Christopher Gibaldi, Managing Director of Development — Rose Associates
Adaptive Reuse – Community Project
Rob Rubico, Owner — Anna & Jack’s Treehouse
Danielle DeVito, Architect — Pencil Projects Architecture
Affordable Housing – Homeownership
Bill Balter, President — WBP Development LLC
Affordable Housing – Not-for-Profit
Richard Nightingale, President and Chief Executive Officer — WESTHAB
Andrew Germasky, Senior Vice President of Real Estate — WESTHAB
Sustainability Leadership
Ron Kamen, Founder and President — EarthKind Energy
Co-Founder and Director — CleanEnergy Coalition
Regional Leadership in Business & Development
John Ravitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer — The Business Council of Westchester
Residential and Commercial Landscape Design
Valerio Morano — The Morano Group
Boutique Developer
Bsharat, Managing Director — Hudson Hill Partners
Tariq Bsharat, Advisory Board Member — Hudson Hill Partners
Emerging Leader
Anthony Morando, Partner — Cuddy & Feder, LLP
Land Use Leadership
Mark P. Weingarten, Partner — DelBello, Donnellan, Weingarten, Wise & Wiederkehr
Award in Architecture
Ira Grandberg, AIA — Grandberg & Associates
Mixed-Use Builder / Developer – Commercial
Patricia Simone
Joanna Simone — Simone Development
Emerging Leader – Commercial Builder
Dale Phillips, President
Kaitlyn Phillips, Account Manager — E.J. York Construction Managers | General Contractors
Groundbreaker Award
Adam Bosch, Former CEO — Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress
Builders Awards Event
April 16, 2026
6–8 PM
Harrison Meadows Country Club, Harrison, NY.
For more info & tickets: https://westchestermagazine.com/events/builders/
About Westchester Home
Westchester Home is the county’s premier magazine dedicated to home design, architecture, and luxury living. Published by Today Media, the brand inspires affluent homeowners and the design trade while showcasing the region’s most beautiful homes and influential designers through award-winning editorial, digital platforms, and signature events including the Builders Awards and Design Awards.
About 914INC.
914INC. is Westchester County’s leading business magazine, delivering trusted insight into the companies, leaders, and trends shaping the region’s economy. Published by Today Media, the brand connects executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers through award-winning editorial, digital platforms, and signature events including Wunderkinds, Best of Business, and Women of Influence.
About Today Media
Today Media is a multi-platform regional media company serving a four-state region on the East Coast. In print, online, and in person, Today Media reaches affluent consumers, delivering content that is pertinent, interesting, and tailored to them. Today Media publishes five monthly regional lifestyle magazines, two business publications and more than 10 specialty publications. The company also creates custom marketing solutions, develops new media business opportunities, and hosts dynamic and popular events. Today Media is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Baltimore and Bethesda, Maryland, Rye and Fishkill, New York, and Philadelphia’s western suburbs.
