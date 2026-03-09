Jamaica Encourages Local Investors to Collaborate with Government Through PPP Framework

Do Business Jamaica

Local entrepreneurs, developers, and financial stakeholders are urged to collaborate with the Jamaican Government through the Public-Private Partnerships.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local entrepreneurs, developers, and financial stakeholders are urged to collaborate with the Jamaican Government through the Public Private Partnership framework to accelerate domestic investment and strengthen business outcomes.The call was reinforced by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC), Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill and President of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation, Mrs. Shullette Cox, during a recent panel discussion at the 2026 Regional Investments & Capital Markets Conference, hosted by the Jamaica Stock Exchange.Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are long-term contractual arrangements between the government and the private sector in which entities design, finance, and operate an infrastructure project or provide a service. These Agreements govern the sharing of resources, risks and rewards and have produced major projects such as the Kingston Container Terminal, Sangster’s International Airport and the North-South Highway.Highlighting the Caymanas Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as a flagship investment opportunity, Minister Hill underscored the value proposition for investors. “The Government is offering a 50-year lease, with major tax incentives, such as decreased taxes from 12.5 per cent to 7.75%, depending on the level of your investment, and commitment to the training of Jamaicans.”Of the 700 acres comprising the Caymanas SEZ, approximately 200 acres are currently being developed by the Government through the Port Authority of Jamaica, leaving an additional 500 acres available for investment projects. The Zone benefits from direct connectivity to the Port of Kingston, Norman Manley International Airport, and major road and rail networks, significantly expanding the island’s global logistics footprint.Against this backdrop, President Cox emphasised the value of consortium-based investments to address market demand, particularly in agriculture and other export-oriented industries.“For example, if the private sector and government agencies such as Agro-Investment Corporation can partner to aggregate agricultural products, then JAMPRO will have a greater supply of goods that we promote into overseas markets. This will help us to overcome one of the biggest challenges we have, which is consistent quality supply,” President Cox stated.She further noted that additional investment opportunities exist for PPPs within the SEZs for cold storage, logistics, and other infrastructure projects.Investors interested in pursuing projects through public-private partnerships are encouraged to contact JAMPRO at info@dobusinessjamaica.com for facilitation support.

