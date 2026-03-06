USIDHR Appoints Judith Ann Cushman DuBose as Texas Regional Director Delegate and Chairwoman of the Veterans Committee

Chairwoman Judith Ann Cushman DuBose speaking at the U.S. Congress on veterans’ rights.

New leadership aims to strengthen veteran advocacy, policy engagement, and community support through the USIDHR Veterans Committee.

Veterans never stop serving. Through the USIDHR Veterans Committee, we continue that mission by advancing policies, diplomacy, and initiatives that support veterans and strengthen our communities.” — Judith Dubose, Chair of Veterans Committee

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) proudly announces the appointment of Ms. Judith Ann Cushman DuBose as Chairwoman of the USIDHR Veterans Committee and Texas Appointed Regional Director Delegate.In her capacity as Chairwoman of the USIDHR Veterans Committee, Ms. DuBose will lead efforts to strengthen the committee’s mission of supporting veterans and their families through advocacy, leadership, education, and community engagement. Her appointment reflects USIDHR’s commitment to elevating veteran voices and expanding opportunities for those who have served to continue making a meaningful impact in society.As Texas Appointed Regional Director Delegate, Ms. DuBose will also help advance USIDHR’s outreach and engagement in Texas, strengthening relationships with local communities, institutions, and stakeholders while bringing regional leadership to the organization’s broader national mission.Ms. DuBose is both an Army veteran and an Army widow, bringing to this leadership role a deeply personal understanding of military service, sacrifice, and the realities veterans and their families face. Her experience in advocacy, public service, and community leadership positions her to guide the Veterans Committee with credibility, compassion, and purpose.“I am honored and excited to take on this role with USIDHR,” said DuBose. “Veterans never stop serving. Through the USIDHR Veterans Committee, we continue that mission by advancing policies, diplomacy, and initiatives that support veterans and strengthen our communities.”The USIDHR Veterans Committee is composed of leaders who continue to serve beyond the uniform by advancing human rights, diplomacy, and policies that strengthen communities and support fellow veterans. Every member of the committee serves on a volunteer basis, dedicating time, leadership, and expertise to advocate for veterans and their families, design impactful programs, expand educational opportunities and scholarships for veterans, and mentor those transitioning into leadership roles in diplomacy, policy, and humanitarian work.The committee currently includes 35 members and continues to grow, bringing together veterans and leaders committed to advancing initiatives that support those who have served.Ms. DuBose will serve alongside a respected leadership team within the committee, including:Yan Ramos, Vice Chair, a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, engineering professional, and human rights advocate known for leading complex solutions and mission-driven initiatives.Rabbi Daniel Ventura, Vice Chair, an Army veteran, rabbi, and media professional whose work has included disability advocacy and veterans’ rights.Deacon Meisha Dawson, Coordinator, a retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, faith leader, and communications professional with a longstanding record of service, leadership, and community empowerment.Together, their diverse expertise strengthens USIDHR’s mission and provides valuable insight into how national and global issues affect veterans and their families.USIDHR, a bipartisan nonprofit think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C. and operating in more than 135 countries, remains committed to equipping leaders through diplomacy and human rights education while building initiatives that create lasting impact in communities across the United States and around the world.USIDHR invites supporters, partners, and community members to contribute to the work of the USIDHR Veterans Committee. Your donation supports the development of programs, educational initiatives, veteran scholarships, and advocacy efforts that empower veterans to continue serving society with the same commitment they showed in uniform.As the committee continues to grow, USIDHR remains committed to supporting veterans as leaders in advocacy, diplomacy, and community engagement. Through the work of the USIDHR Veterans Committee, veterans are empowered to continue shaping policies and initiatives that strengthen communities across the nation. To support this mission, visit usidhr.org/veteranscommittee.

