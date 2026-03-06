Maverick Power Appoints Former Microsoft Infrastructure Leader Andreas Zoll as Chief Strategy Officer 

Appointment reinforces Maverick Power’s platform-based approach to delivering scalable, integrated power infrastructure

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Power today announced the appointment of Andreas Zoll as Chief Strategy Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team as the company advances its platform-based approach to power infrastructure delivery.Zoll joins Maverick Power after eight years at Microsoft, where he held senior leadership roles supporting the global expansion of Azure and hyperscale AI infrastructure. He played a direct role in scaling cloud capacity across dozens of regions, advancing sovereign cloud platforms, and supporting the infrastructure systems underpinning Microsoft’s AI growth.As AI, electrification, and large industrial demand accelerate, power availability has become an increasingly consequential constraint across markets. Maverick Power has structured its operating model to address that challenge by integrating engineering, manufacturing, and system design into a unified platform.Operating as an embedded original equipment manufacturer, Maverick Power architects and manufactures integrated power systems built for repeatable deployment across regions. This model maintains architectural consistency from factory build through field integration, enabling scalable infrastructure strategies rather than one-off projects.“Scaling infrastructure responsibly requires both architectural rigor and execution discipline,” said Tom Currier, President & CEO of Maverick Power.As Chief Strategy Officer, Zoll will lead corporate strategy, long-range planning, strategic partnerships, enterprise AI initiatives, and market expansion efforts, working closely with the leadership team to support sustained platform development.“Maverick Power blends architectural rigor with the ingenuity required to solve emerging power constraints,” said Zoll. “The opportunity is to deliver integrated power systems that support sustained growth while maintaining disciplined execution at scale.”Zoll’s appointment reflects Maverick Power’s continued investment in leadership aligned with long-term infrastructure demands.About Maverick PowerMaverick Power is an embedded original equipment manufacturer delivering integrated, factory-built power systems for data centers, electrification infrastructure, and large industrial applications. By integrating engineering, manufacturing, and system design into a unified platform, Maverick Power architects scalable power solutions built for repeatable deployment across markets.The company’s disciplined execution model and architectural rigor support portfolio-level infrastructure strategies in environments where reliability and predictability are critical.

