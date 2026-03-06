Great Coffee Starts with Better Water: Bluewater Shows How at New York Coffee Fest 2026

Bluewater SuperiorOsmosis clears the slate, while LiquidRock rebuilds the minerals. Taste the difference March 8–10 at the Javits Center.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ask any barista what matters in a great cup, and you’ll hear the usual answers: origin, roast, grind size, brew time. But one ingredient still flies under the radar – water.At Coffee Fest New York 2026 this weekend, Bluewater is making water the focus. Partnering with premium coffee equipment supplier Pro Coffee Gear, they will be at Booth #2510 to show how water quality affects flavor, consistency, and equipment performance in cafés.The message is clear: even the best coffee can’t overcome poor water quality.Municipal water is always changing. Mineral levels go up and down, and the water may contain unwanted substances like heavy metals or PFAS, known as “forever chemicals.” For cafés that want consistent flavour in every cup, this variability is a daily challenge.Bluewater improves water quality with a straightforward two-step process: first with its proprietary SuperiorOsmosis ™ tech, then its unique LiquidRock mineral mix.First, Bluewater’s second-generation reverse osmosis SuperiorOsmosis system removes over 99 percent of contaminants and helps keep tap water quality steady. This creates a clean, reliable base that’s perfect for brewing coffee. Next is LiquidRock (LQR). LiquidRock adds the right minerals with care. This lets baristas achieve a balanced extraction and highlight the flavours the roaster intended.During the three-day event, Bluewater will brew coffee from its Brand Ambassador Roasters at the booth. Visitors can taste how different water profiles affect clarity, sweetness, and balance in each cup.“At Bluewater, we obsess over every variable in coffee – the dose, the grind, the brew time – but many cafés still rely on whatever water comes out of the tap,” said Bluewater USA chief Niklas Ivarsson. “Our approach is simple. First, make the water safe and consistent. Then design the minerals for flavour. When you control the water, the coffee really starts to shine.”At Booth #2510, visitors can watch Bluewater’s Café Station 1 in action. This pour-over system delivers brewing water that’s precisely tuned. Guests can also learn how SuperiorOsmosis and LiquidRock work together faultlessly to create stable water that both protects equipment and helps with better extraction.Coffee Fest New York is a top specialty coffee event that brings together industry professionals from all over North America. In 2026, Bluewater and Pro Coffee Gear will encourage attendees to think differently about how water affects coffee quality. To experience the difference first-hand, join our daily tasting flight at Booth #2510, where we’ll guide you through how precise water profiles transform your cup.Stop by Booth #2510 to meet Bluewater and Pro Coffee Gear.Coffee Fest New York 2026, Javits Center, New York, March 8 to 10, 2026For more information about Bluewater, contact Niklas Ivarson at niklas.ivarsson@bluewatergroup.com

