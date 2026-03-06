Kitchen Magic Sponsors What’s So Cool About Manufacturing® in the Lehigh Valley

Kitchen Magic joins in supporting the annual What’s So Cool About Manufacturing® contest, helping Lehigh Valley students explore modern manufacturing careers.

NAZARETH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its ongoing commitment to community engagement and workforce development, renowned remodeling company Kitchen Magic is proud to serve as a Silver Sponsor of the 2026 What’s So Cool About ManufacturingStudent Video Contest in the Lehigh Valley. The annual program brings together local manufacturers, educators, and middle school students to showcase modern manufacturing careers and highlight the innovation happening across the region.Now in its 13th year locally, the contest connects student teams with manufacturing partners to create short profile videos that demonstrate the technology, creativity, and career pathways available in today’s manufacturing industry. The initiative was created to spark interest in STEM and technical careers while building stronger connections between schools, businesses, and the community. Public voting and the annual awards event further amplify awareness and celebrate student achievements.“Supporting programs like What’s So Cool About Manufacturingis an investment in the future of our community,” said Brett Bacho of Kitchen Magic. “It’s inspiring to see students explore hands-on career paths and discover the innovation happening right here in the Lehigh Valley. We’re proud to be part of an initiative that helps open doors and build awareness for the next generation.”About: Kitchen Magic is a family-owned kitchen remodeling company founded in 1979 and headquartered in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. For more than four decades, the company has specialized in cabinet refacing, custom cabinetry, countertops, and complete kitchen remodeling solutions. Kitchen Magic has been nationally recognized for its craftsmanship and customer service, including being ranked #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide by Qualified Remodeler, a multiple-time Angie’s List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner for both Service and Design, and a recipient of The Morning Call’s Top Workplace Award. Kitchen Magic serves homeowners throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and parts of New York, Connecticut, Delaware, and beyond, earning a strong reputation for innovation and personalized service.For more info, visit: www.kitchenmagic.com/

