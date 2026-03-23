GHIC Music Releases 'Be Still,' the First Single of 2026

Gods House International Centre Music, Bristol, UK

Bristol’s multicultural community church opens a new chapter with a tender, contemplative anthem of surrender and peace, produced by Goziam Okogwu

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- God’s House International Centre (GHIC), a multicultural community church in the Staple Hill area of Bristol and a registered parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has released “Be Still,” the first single from its new 2026 collection.The release marks an important moment for GHIC Music . Having built a catalogue of eight songs over recent years, the team steps into this new season with a track that is both intimate and timely; a song that meets listeners exactly where they are.“Be Still” is a deeply spiritual song rooted in surrender, trust, and divine presence. With gentle melodies and contemplative lyrics, the track calls listeners to quiet their hearts and rest in faith amid life’s uncertainty. It reflects the sacred power of waiting, listening, and letting go; offering a prayerful reminder that peace, guidance, and strength are found in God.In a world that rarely slows down, “Be Still” does something quietly radical. It creates space. The song invites listeners into a moment of calm communion, beyond fear and distraction, and speaks to the universal human need to simply stop and be held.The single was produced by Goziam Okogwu, one of the UK’s foremost gospel music producers, whose two decades of experience spans work with some of the biggest names in gospel and Christian music globally. His involvement brings both depth and distinction to GHIC Music’s 2026 debut release.Drawing on a congregation of over 22 nationalities, GHIC Music continues to reflect the rich, global character of the church it comes from. “Be Still” is available now on all major digital streaming platforms.LISTEN & FOLLOWWatch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/haRBmS-i8DY?si=8HYcUTko3GihHlNB Follow GHIC Music on Instagram: @ghic_musicABOUT GHIC MUSICGod’s House International Centre is a registered charity and multicultural community church based in the Staple Hill area of Bristol, UK, and a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. With a congregation representing over 22 nationalities, GHIC uses music to reflect the breadth and beauty of God’s glory across cultures.

GHIC Music - Be Still

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