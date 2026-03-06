Sharon Marley Announces Official Firebird Album Release Celebration in Fort Myers, Florida

Sharon Marley Announces Official Firebird Album Release Celebration in Downtown Fort Myers, Florida

Three-time Grammy winner Sharon Marley brings the official Firebird album release celebration to Fort Myers with an intimate performance limited to 300 guests.

Firebird marks a new chapter in my journey as an artist, and I’m grateful to celebrate its official release with the community in Fort Myers, Florida.” — Sharon Marley

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International recording artist and three-time Grammy Award winner Sharon Marley will host the official Firebird album release celebration on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Millennial Brewing Company in Fort Myers, Florida.Produced by Rick Rhodes of Media Alert Press (www.mediaalertpress) , the event—titled “The Marley Legacy Experience”—will present an intimate live performance limited to 300 guests. The Firebird album represents a bold new chapter in Sharon Marley’s musical journey. The official release celebration offers a rare opportunity for fans across the country and throughout Southwest Florida to experience the music live in a curated and intimate setting. VIP access will be limited to 60 guests and includes a private meet-and-greet opportunity. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Marley also releases her new single “Island” today. The track, featuring Cedella Marley and Rica Newell, offers an early glimpse into the spirit of her upcoming album Firebird and builds momentum toward the official album release celebration in Fort Myers.About Sharon MarleySharon Marley is a three-time Grammy Award–winning Jamaican vocalist, educator, and cultural steward whose artistry bridges heritage, healing, and transformation. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she began her musical career as a teenager performing with her siblings as The Melody Makers, touring internationally and earning three Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album.Beyond her performing career, Marley has remained dedicated to cultural preservation and community upliftment. She previously served as curator of the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston and continues to support youth and cultural initiatives through the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation.In 2021, Marley launched her solo career with the single “Just One More Morning.” She now enters a new chapter with her long-awaited debut solo album, Firebird. The project blends reggae, blues, jazz, and soul into a powerful narrative of rebirth and resilience.The album includes previously released singles “Steppah” featuring Big Youth and the self-penned title track “Firebird,” along with the new single “Island,” a Jamaica-rooted collaboration featuring Cedella Marley and Rica Newell.Firebird also includes a reinterpretation of Bob Marley’s “Exodus” and will be released through Marley’s imprint Gong Gyal Entertainment, with distribution through Tuff Gong International.For more information, please visit Sharon Marley online.Sharon Marley website:Media ContactRick RhodesMedia Alert Press (239) 722-9982info@mediaalertpress.com

Island · Sharon Marley · Cedella Marley · Rica Newell

