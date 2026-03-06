Tampa Florida based Krewe of Europa to celebrate in the 2026 Boston St Patrick's parade

Trustee Karen Bachler handing our Europa's signature green carnations Members posing in front of the parade float America's Krewe, based in Tampa, Internationally Known

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Krewe of Europa , a Tampa Florida USA based 501c3 social and philanthropy organization with members across the United States and Europe is proud to announce their return to Boston to celebrate in the South Boston St Patrick’s parade in March 15th, 2026."This historic Boston parade not only celebrates the patron Saint of Ireland, but also the 250th anniversary of Evacuation Day, a day important to American History" according to Craig Bachler, president of the Board of Trustees.2026 continues to be a historic year as the Krewe has appeared in Pernik Bulgaria in the Surva Carnival in January, Tampa Florida’s Gasparilla parade and recently returning from Cottbus Germany for their annual carnival. The Krewe is the first and only international parade krewe visiting nine countries in 2025 and a total of 13 parades across Europe and the US. The Krewe has members across 13 states and six countries in Europe.Europa has appeared in the 2022, 2024 and returning for 2026 in Boston St Patrick parades. On odd number years, the krewe celebrates in Galway Ireland. The 2026 parade has a VIP all the way from Ireland, Mayor Mike Cubbard, Mayor of Galway City Ireland is the special guest of the Krewe. The Mayor will be participating in the parade along with his family, bringing a bit of Ireland to the streets of Southie. During the mayors visit, the Krewe with the help of Meet Boston will show what Boston is all about, a city of history, culture and amazing sports teams.About the Krewe of Europa:Europa was formed by a global group of professionals that wanted to bring the US Gulf Coast krewe life to the world’s stage by following their motto of “Making Miles of Smiles Across the Globe, One Parade at a Time” while celebrating history. Europa travels to major parades across the globe, and has appeared in an Independence Day parade in Juneau Alaska, in St Patrick’s in Boston Ma, Galway City and Craughwell Ireland, America’s Hometown Thanksgiving in Plymouth Ma celebrating the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving, Blankenberg Belgium Halloween parade, and annually at the Gatlinburg Tn Fantasy of Lights and returning to Boston for the 2026 St Patrick’s parade.The Krewe of Europa is famous for being a Tampa-based, internationally focused organization that brings the Gasparilla spirit to the world and brings international cultural exchange to Tampa. Known as "America's Krewe," they promote camaraderie across continents, participate in global, historical, and carnival-themed, and support charitable causes.The Krewe is well known for:• Global Cultural Exchange: The krewe bridges cultures by participating in carnivals and parades across Europe, including in Germany, Croatia, and Ireland.• International Membership: Members come from around the world, including the U.S., Germany, Ukraine, the Netherlands, and Aruba.• Distinctive Parades: They participate in major events like Tampa's Gasparilla, the Boston St. Patrick's Day parade, and international events like the Surva International Festival of Masquerade Games in Bulgaria.• Formal Tradition: The group holds annual, formal balls in Europe and dons elaborate, historically inspired costumes.• Charitable Focus: They are dedicated to supporting charitable causes, such as Stop Soldier Suicide.

