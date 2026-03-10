Ring Capital joins Enerin Series A to decarbonise high-temperature industrial heat

Ring Capital team (l-r): Daphné Dupont-Gurs, Laurent Babut, Constance Courtalon and Charlotte Lafont. Enerin CEO, Mechanical and Process Engineer, Arne Høeg. Enerin full-scale HoegTemp pilot project at the IVAR Municipal Waste Water Treatment Plant in Norway. Installed in the biogas CO2 stripping process, Enerin’s steam generating industrial heat pump is replacing the use of fossil gas in the steam boiler for less emissions.

Ring Capital joins Climentum Capital, The Footprint Firm, Johnson Controls, Move Energy, PSV Hafnium and Momentum to scale Enerin’s industrial heat pumps.

Replacing fossil boilers with Enerin’s steam-producing heat pumps avoids around 36,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per installation over the asset lifetime.” — Ring Capital General Partner, Laurent Babut

OSLO, GREATER OSLO, NORWAY, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerin, a leader in high-temperature industrial heat pump technology, has completed the third tranche of its Series A round, welcoming the European Management Company Ring Capital as a new investor.

Paris-based Ring Capital aligns with an international consortium of investors including Climentum Capital, The Footprint Firm, Johnson Controls, Move Energy, PSV Hafnium, and Momentum. The funding will be used to scale manufacturing operations and accelerate product development.

Addressing the global CO2 gap in industrial steam and heat

The industrial heat segment is responsible for over 20% of global CO2 emissions, and Enerin’s industrial heat pumps are closing the technology gap to replace fossil-fuel industrial boilers which are responsible for a significant part of those emissions.

The HoegTemp high-temperature heat pump delivers a near-constant thermal energy output for industry at high and varying temperatures, regardless of the industrial waste heat profiles and steam pressures—a level of performance conventional systems often struggle to achieve.

Enerin’s modular, flexible and standardised system is able to adapt automatically to factory conditions, while delivering heat up to 250°C, providing a scalable path to decarbonise. A key differentiator of Enerin’s technology is its unique ability to integrate easily with other industrial energy systems.

“Replacing fossil boilers with Enerin’s steam-producing heat pumps avoids around 36,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per installation over the asset lifetime, with even greater impact depending on the site configuration and deployment. We’re proud to support the team as they scale a solution that cuts emissions and lowers carbon cost exposure worldwide,” Ring Capital General Partner, Laurent Babut, says.

From pilot success to serial production

Enerin is currently transitioning from technology development to serial production. The company’s commercial viability is evidenced by three active pilots and a recent contract with Roche. Beyond these milestones, Enerin is in advanced negotiations with multiple clients for additional units.

“We are pleased to have Ring Capital as a co-investor in the Series A consortium. Their involvement strengthens our ability to select and evaluate commercial opportunities for deploying our industrial heat pump solutions in Europe,” Enerin CEO, Arne Høeg, says.

For Ring Capital, this first investment in the Nordic market demonstrates the fund’s ability to participate in competitive European rounds and support disruptive technologies across the continent.

