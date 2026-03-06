28 High-Achieving Women Descend on Cartagena, Colombia

WANTED Woman Escape Self-Care & Sisterhood ✨ Cartagena, Colombia

WANTED Woman Escape is a curated travel experience for ambitious women seeking adventure, sisterhood, culture, and true rest while exploring the world. ✨

We can’t pour from an empty vessel. These women give so much to their careers, families, and communities. Before they go home, we make sure they are poured back into.” — Coach Cass

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when 28 ambitious women from across the United States trade their schedules, deadlines, and to-do lists for the cobblestone streets and Caribbean warmth of Cartagena, Colombia ? Magic.That is exactly what unfolded during the latest installment of WANTED Woman Escape , the immersive group travel experience created by Coach Cass, founder of the WANTED Woman Movement, a woman whose mission is simple: Inspire Many.The journey began in Palenque, a village unlike any other.Born from the courage of enslaved Africans who fought for and won their freedom, Palenque is one of the first free Black communities in the Americas. Its people have preserved their language, their music, their rituals, and their spirit across generations.For the women of WANTED Woman Escape, stepping into Palenque was not just a cultural excursion. It was a homecoming of sorts.They danced in the streets, learned from the community, and were reminded that Black excellence is not new. It has roots.The group then took to the streets of Cartagena’s iconic Walled City for a walking photoshoot through one of the most breathtaking historic districts in the world.Draped in color and confidence, the women moved through centuries-old architecture like they owned every cobblestone. “I felt so fabulous and our confidence shined bright in our photos,” shared Tiffany, one of the travelers.Back at the resort, the group gathered poolside for a day drenched in sunshine, literally.Dressed head-to-toe in yellow for a “Walking on Sunshine” themed pool day, the women brought effortless glamour and infectious joy to every moment.The adventure continued with a trip to the volcanic mud baths of El Totumo, where laughter and luxurious mud became the perfect combination. It was a reminder that sometimes the most rejuvenating experiences come wrapped in the most unexpected packages.The trip concluded with a full spa day featuring luxurious body treatments, a non-negotiable, signature closing ritual of every WANTED Woman Escape.“I didn’t have to plan a thing, I didn’t have to know a thing. Ijust did what I was told. And for a boss, that’s true rest. Restfrom decisions, from expectations, from responsibility. I got tojust be.”— Rasheeda Hall, MD, WANTED Woman Escape Cartagena Participant“Thank you for planning and creating this sisterhood. This isabsolutely WONDERFUL. More importantly, all of us showedwe’re committed to showing up for ourselves.”— Sabrina, WANTED Woman Escape Cartagena ParticipantAbout WANTED Woman EscapeWANTED Woman Escape is a group travel experience designed for high-achievingwomen who are ready to explore the world without sacrificing community, culture, orthe luxury of true rest. Each trip is thoughtfully curated to balance adventure withrestoration, connection with reflection, and sisterhood with soul. Led by Coach Cass,WANTED Woman Escape is an extension of the WANTED Woman Movement - acoaching community built on the belief that ambitious women never have to choosebetween a thriving career and a fulfilling life. Inspire Many.What’s Next?The next WANTED Woman Escape destination is coming.Stay connected at wantedwoman.com and follow us on Instagram, for the reveal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.