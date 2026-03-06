28 High-Achieving Women Descend on Cartagena, Colombia
The journey began in Palenque, a village unlike any other.
Born from the courage of enslaved Africans who fought for and won their freedom, Palenque is one of the first free Black communities in the Americas. Its people have preserved their language, their music, their rituals, and their spirit across generations.
For the women of WANTED Woman Escape, stepping into Palenque was not just a cultural excursion. It was a homecoming of sorts.
They danced in the streets, learned from the community, and were reminded that Black excellence is not new. It has roots.
The group then took to the streets of Cartagena’s iconic Walled City for a walking photoshoot through one of the most breathtaking historic districts in the world.
Draped in color and confidence, the women moved through centuries-old architecture like they owned every cobblestone. “I felt so fabulous and our confidence shined bright in our photos,” shared Tiffany, one of the travelers.
Back at the resort, the group gathered poolside for a day drenched in sunshine, literally.
Dressed head-to-toe in yellow for a “Walking on Sunshine” themed pool day, the women brought effortless glamour and infectious joy to every moment.
The adventure continued with a trip to the volcanic mud baths of El Totumo, where laughter and luxurious mud became the perfect combination. It was a reminder that sometimes the most rejuvenating experiences come wrapped in the most unexpected packages.
The trip concluded with a full spa day featuring luxurious body treatments, a non-negotiable, signature closing ritual of every WANTED Woman Escape.
“I didn’t have to plan a thing, I didn’t have to know a thing. I
just did what I was told. And for a boss, that’s true rest. Rest
from decisions, from expectations, from responsibility. I got to
just be.”
— Rasheeda Hall, MD, WANTED Woman Escape Cartagena Participant
“Thank you for planning and creating this sisterhood. This is
absolutely WONDERFUL. More importantly, all of us showed
we’re committed to showing up for ourselves.”
— Sabrina, WANTED Woman Escape Cartagena Participant
