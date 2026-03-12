SIMAGIC’s Most Powerful EVO Ultra 28Nm Wheelbase Enters European Markets Through ASBIS Group

EVO Ultra 28Nm Wheelbase

ASBIS Enterprises announces the launch of SIMAGIC’s most premium wheelbase to date — a next-generation EVO Ultra 28Nm direct drive system.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASBIS Enterprises Plc, a leading Value-Added Distributor, ICT, IoT products, Robotic solutions, and services to the EMEA markets, announces the launch of SIMAGIC’s most premium wheelbase to date — a next-generation 28Nm direct drive system — on European markets.

The new flagship wheelbase delivers professional-grade performance designed for demanding sim racing enthusiasts and professional drivers. Built around a high-performance ultra-low inertia servo motor, the system produces powerful and consistent 28Nm torque while ensuring ultra-fast, precise force feedback response. Zero-cogging technology eliminates mechanical resistance for exceptionally smooth steering, while advanced filtering and high-resolution sensing enable highly detailed feedback, allowing users to feel every surface change, vibration, and loss of grip with remarkable realism.

Engineered for performance and reliability, the premium base integrates an active cooling system, emergency protection, dual-mode high-bandwidth connectivity, and a 21-bit encoder for extreme precision. Its compact rotor design enhances responsiveness and agility, while multiple mounting solutions and broad ecosystem compatibility provide flexibility for both professional rigs and advanced home setups.

The launch reinforces ASBIS’s strategic commitment to expanding high-performance sim racing solutions across Europe and strengthening its collaboration with SIMAGIC, one of the fastest-growing brands in the global sim racing hardware industry.

“This new premium EVO Ultra 28Nm wheelbase represents a major milestone in our mission to deliver the most authentic and immersive racing experience possible,” said Maclaus Luo, Head of Business Operations at SIMAGIC representative. “By combining ultra-low inertia motor technology, zero-cogging performance, and advanced force feedback processing, we are setting a new benchmark for precision and realism in sim racing.”

“We are proud to expand our partnership with SIMAGIC by bringing their most advanced wheelbase to key European markets,” said Ihar Zhukovski, Business Development Manager at ASBIS. “The demand for high-performance sim racing equipment continues to grow rapidly, and this flagship product perfectly aligns with our strategy to deliver cutting-edge technology and premium experiences to professional users and enthusiasts alike.”

The new premium EVO Ultra 28Nm wheelbase will be available starting March 12 across Poland, the Baltics, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria, and Bulgaria.

For B2B partners interested in distribution opportunities and wholesale cooperation, please visit the official vendor page. The product will be available for individual customers through authorized online and offline retailers in their countries starting March, 12.

